Kyle Chisholm To Fill In For Justin Hill

Kyle Chisholm will fill-in for Justin Hill with the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team on a round-by-round basis, starting this weekend at the High Point National, the team announced today.

Chisholm will make his 2019 Pro Motocross debut and will race for the team while Hill recovers from a shoulder injury he suffered last weekend during training, according to a team statement.

The 31-year-old finished 17th in the 450SX points standings in 2019—aboard his HEP Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450—and was putting together a plan to race several Pro Motocross events before he was signed by the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team.

“I’m super excited, because I really wanted to race outdoors,” Chisholm said in a statement. “I was in the process of putting a plan together to do at least half of the nationals. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to get out there and race. I can’t wait to line up on the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki RM-Z450 and have some fun.”

Chisholm competed in the first three rounds of the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship before suffering a knee injury at the High Point National and missing the remainder of the championship. He finished 25th in the 450 Class points standings.

The veteran rider is familiar with the JGRMX team, as he worked with the team as a fill-in during the 2013 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.