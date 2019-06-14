Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: High Point and MXGP

How to Watch High Point and MXGP

June 14, 2019 9:15am

Round 4 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 15, at High Point Raceway.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

NBC will carry coverage of the second 450 moto live at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Network will carry coverage of the second 250 moto starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

The eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

High Point

- Mt. Morris, PA

* all times
QualifyingJune 15 - 10:15amon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosJune 15 - 1:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosJune 15 - 1:00pmon mav-tv
450 Moto 2June 15 - 3:00pmon nbc
2nd MotosJune 15 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
250 Moto 2June 15 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM MOtocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of Latvia

- Kegums, Latvia

* all times
MX2 QualifyingJune 15 - 9:45amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingJune 15 - 10:30amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1June 16 - 6:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1June 16 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2June 16 - 9:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2June 16 - 9:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP Race 2June 16 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2June 16 - 10:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany136
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO134
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA110
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France107
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM106
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL139
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY133
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France106
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL94
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK94
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia351
2Antonio Cairoli Italy338
3Gautier Paulin France231
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland220
5Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania212
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain347
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark327
3Jago Geerts Belgium257
4Henry Jacobi Germany236
5Tom Vialle France216
Full Standings

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Other Links | Pro Motocross

Live Timing

450, 250, and 125 All Star Series Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

Teams

Ticket Info

General Info

Track Map

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7 am - 2 pmWill Call
7:20 am - 7:35 amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35 am - 7:50 amChapel Service (Pro Pits)
8 am - 8:15 am450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 am - 8:35 am450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:45 amTrack Maintenance
8:45 am - 9:00 am250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05 am - 9:20 am250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 amTrack Maintenance
9:35 am - 9:45 am125 All Stars Practice
9:50 am - 9:55 am450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
9:55 am - 10:10 am450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 am - 10:20 am450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:20 am - 10:35 am450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 am - 10:50 amTrack Maintenance
10:45 am - 10:50 am250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:50 am - 11:05 am250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 am - 11:15 am250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
11:15 am - 11:30 am250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 am - 11:45 amTrack Maintenance
11:45 am - 11:55 am125 All Stars Race
12:00 pm - 12:10 pm450 Consolation Race
12:15 pm - 12:25 pm250 Consolation Race
12:40 pm - 1:00 pmOpening Ceremonies
12:58 pm - 1:10 pm450 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm450 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 1:58 pmPodium Interviews
1:58 pm - 2:10 pm250 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm250 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 3:00 pmPodium Interviews
3:00 pm - 3:10 pm450 Class Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:45 pm450 Class Moto #2
3:45 pm - 4:00 pm450 Winners Circle
4:00 pm - 4:10 pm250 Class Sight Lap
4:10 pm - 4:45 pm250 Class Moto #2
4:30 pm - 4:40 pm450 Class Sight Lap
4:45 pm - 5:00 pm250 Winners Circle
5:00 pm - 5:30 pmPress Conference

Other Links | MXGP

Live Timing

Timetable

Race Center

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

General Info

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook