Round 4 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 15, at High Point Raceway.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

NBC will carry coverage of the second 450 moto live at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Network will carry coverage of the second 250 moto starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

The eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on MXGP-TV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule