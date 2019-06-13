450SX

BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | IN

Comment: Bloss will return to racing for the first time in 2019 after tearing his ACL before supercross.

JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Hill will sit on the sidelines while recovering from a shoulder injury suffered while training. In the meantime, Kyle Chisholm will fill in for him.

DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT

Comment: Merriam is out for the immediate future after a bad crash at Thunder Valley left him with a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin.

WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Peick is still waiting on his eye to heal after sustaining serious injuries at the Paris Supercross. We got an update on how his recovery is coming along earlier this week.

AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT

Comment: Plessinger plans on getting back to racing at the Florida National after breaking his heel at the Daytona Supercross.

DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Wilson is back on the bike but isn’t ready to race. There’s no official word on when he’ll be back, but it won’t be at High Point.