450SX
BENNY BLOSS – KNEE | IN
Comment: Bloss will return to racing for the first time in 2019 after tearing his ACL before supercross.
JUSTIN HILL – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Hill will sit on the sidelines while recovering from a shoulder injury suffered while training. In the meantime, Kyle Chisholm will fill in for him.
DYLAN MERRIAM – COLLARBONE, BACK, RIB, LUNG, AND GROIN |OUT
Comment: Merriam is out for the immediate future after a bad crash at Thunder Valley left him with a broken collarbone, fractured T1 vertebrae, fractured rib, bruised lung, and pulled groin.
WESTON PEICK – FACIAL/MOUTH INJURIES | OUT
Comment: Peick is still waiting on his eye to heal after sustaining serious injuries at the Paris Supercross. We got an update on how his recovery is coming along earlier this week.
AARON PLESSINGER – HEEL | OUT
Comment: Plessinger plans on getting back to racing at the Florida National after breaking his heel at the Daytona Supercross.
DEAN WILSON – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Wilson is back on the bike but isn’t ready to race. There’s no official word on when he’ll be back, but it won’t be at High Point.
250SX
Killian Auberson – Head | Out
Comment: Auberson posted on Instagram that he will not line up at High Point this weekend, due to a concussion suffered at Thunder Valley. He hopes to be back for the Florida National.
SEAN CANTRELL – WRIST | OUT
Comment: There is no timetable on a return for Cantrell, who’s out with a broken wrist.
Thomas Covington – Illness | TBD
Comment: Covington was recently diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr Virus. His status for High Point is still unknown.
MITCHELL FALK – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Falk is out for High Point due to a broken collarbone suffered at Hangtown.
AUSTIN FORKNER – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Forkner is out for the summer due to a torn ACL suffered at the Nashville Supercross.
JEREMY MARTIN — BACK | OUT
Comment: Martin will return to action in 2020 due to a complicated recovery following a burst fracture in his back suffered last year at Muddy Creek.
SHANE MCELRATH – SHAKEN UP | OUT
Comment: McElrath had a big crash earlier this week that, according to a team Instagram post, left him “pretty shaken up.” The team is hopeful he’ll be back for the Florida National.
MITCHELL OLDENBURG – LEG, BUTTOCK | IN
Comment: Oldenburg will return to racing at High Point after sustaining bad burns on his buttock in Las Vegas.
JORDON SMITH – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Smith has been dealing with a wrist injury suffered during supercross. The hope was that it would improve, but instead the pain has been increasing. He’ll have surgery next week to repair damaged tendons in his wrist. There is no timetable on a return at this point.