Race Day Feed: Hangtown

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Morning Report

Unless it’s extreme heat, it’s not very often weather plays a role here at Hangtown in Northern California. Things could be different today. The area received plenty of rain earlier in the week, which resulted in a pretty muddy track yesterday for amateur racing, and more rain is in the forecast for early this afternoon. If it comes down as hard as it did a few days ago, we’re in for a serious mudder, which could make for a crazy start to the season. When was the last time the season started with a mud race?

As far as riders go, there are few new ones to keep an eye on. Hunter Lawrence, who missed all of supercross due to a collarbone injury, will make his American debut with GEICO Honda. He earned multiple MX2 podiums in MXGP and won his class at the 2017 Motocross of Nations, so it’ll be interesting to see where he fits in in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. In the 450 Class Australian champ Dean Ferris will be filling in for Aaron Plessinger, who’s out with a heel injury. Ferris’ hasn’t raced a whole lot in America, but the last time he did he took second in a 450 moto at High Point in 2017. Ferris reportedly had opportunities to continue racing in Australia, but bet on himself and came to America to try to secure a ride. Expect him to have plenty of motivation when the gate drops. Elsewhere rookies Derek Drake and Ty Masterpool will be making their professional debuts today.