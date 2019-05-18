Race Day Feed: Hangtown

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's motos, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Unless it’s extreme heat, it’s not very often weather plays a role here at Hangtown in Northern California. Things could be different today. The area received plenty of rain earlier in the week, which resulted in a pretty muddy track yesterday for amateur racing, and more rain is in the forecast for early this afternoon. If it comes down as hard as it did a few days ago, we’re in for a serious mudder, which could make for a crazy start to the season. When was the last time the season started with a mud race?
As far as riders go, there are few new ones to keep an eye on. Hunter Lawrence, who missed all of supercross due to a collarbone injury, will make his American debut with GEICO Honda. He earned multiple MX2 podiums in MXGP and won his class at the 2017 Motocross of Nations, so it’ll be interesting to see where he fits in in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. In the 450 Class Australian champ Dean Ferris will be filling in for Aaron Plessinger, who’s out with a heel injury. Ferris’ hasn’t raced a whole lot in America, but the last time he did he took second in a 450 moto at High Point in 2017. Ferris reportedly had opportunities to continue racing in Australia, but bet on himself and came to America to try to secure a ride. Expect him to have plenty of motivation when the gate drops. Elsewhere rookies Derek Drake and Ty Masterpool will be making their professional debuts today.
Qualifying – Session One
Right now the track is fantastic, and doesn’t even remotely resemble the soft and muddy racing surface of yesterday. There’s even dust in a few places! The rain will likely fall early this afternoon, but if it doesn’t the riders will have a great track to race on. The layout itself is pretty much the same has Hangtown always is. The track winds up and down Hangtown’s hills, the half-pipe is where it always is, and the big Fly triple jump (which is more like an uphill tabletop) is back again. They put in some whoops before the Fly triple, and riders who weren’t getting through them cleanly weren’t able to clear the whole jump.
In the 250 Class Garrett Marchbanks threw down a blazing lap early and never looked back as he secured the fastest time of the session. Dylan Ferrandis, fresh on the heels of his Monster Energy 250SX West Supercross Championship, was only about a tenth off Marchbanks’ pace.
Hangtown - 250 Group A Qualifying 1
Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Garrett Marchbanks
|2:15.455
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2:15.564
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|2:15.924
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2:15.929
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|2:16.684
|Australia
|Honda CRF250
In 450 action it was Ken Roczen topping the class in the first session, but reigning champ Eli Tomac was less than half a second behind. Zach Osborne, who’s making his 450 motocross debut, was sixth fastest, just in front of Jason Anderson, who's coming off the sidelines after getting hurt early during the supercross season. If you’re looking for a two-stroke rider to cheer for, Chris Alldredge is racing a 250 in the 450 Class and Gared Steinke is aboard a 125 in the 250 Class.
Hangtown - 450 Group A Qualifying 1
Hangtown Motocross Classic - Rancho Cordova, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ken Roczen
|2:15.236
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|2
|Eli Tomac
|2:15.263
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|2:16.676
|La Reole, France
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|Justin Barcia
|2:16.800
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|2:16.906
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F FE