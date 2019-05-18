Results Archive
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
GNCC
The John Penton
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Todd Waters
  2. Taiki Koga
  3. Caleb Tennant
250 Group B Qualifying 2
  1. Derek Drake
  2. Wilson Todd
  3. Zane Merrett
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Alessandro Lupino
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Henry Jacobi
  3. Jorge Prado
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Instapics: Hangtown

May 18, 2019 11:00am

The first round of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today at Hangtown in Sacramento, California.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account  below for photos throughout the day.

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.