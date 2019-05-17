GNCC Racing Heads To Millfield, Ohio, for John Penton GNCC | by: Press Release

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 30th Annual Wiseco John Penton GNCC takes place this weekend, May 18 and 19 at the Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio, as the sixth round of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship. FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell heads into this weekend leading the points and looks to earn his fourth win of the season. Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Thad Duvall currently sits second in the points standings and has one win under his belt this season. Duvall also earned the win last year at the John Penton GNCC. This weekend Duvall is hoping to earn that victory once again and stand in the center of the podium. After finishing third overall at the previous event, FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Josh Toth is eager to battle at the front of the pack once again. After making the move up the XC1 Open Pro class this season, Toth seemed to be steadily improving, however, after crashing at round five and being unable to finish he was more motivated than ever coming back at X-Factor to be up front. Tely Energy Racing/KTM's Steward Baylor Jr. comes into this weekend's race sitting third overall in the points standings. Baylor Jr. finished fourth overall at the previous round but is hoping to run at the front on Sunday and battle for his second overall win of the season.

Thad Duvall is hoping to be victorious once again at the John Penton GNCC. Ken Hill

AmPro Yamaha/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited's Ricky Russell made his return to GNCC Racing two weeks ago in Indiana after suffering an injury in the off-season. Ricky Russell grabbed the All Balls Racing holeshot award and will once again look to get the early lead on Sunday in Ohio. Ricky Russell would hold onto a top five finish, and this weekend will be no different as he is looking to keep improving for the remainder of the 2019 season. Also making his return to GNCC Racing was Tely Energy Racing/KTM's Grant Baylor. After a lingering shoulder injury, Baylor came back to racing and finished sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class. This weekend Baylor is aiming to grab another top five finish, and battle throughout the day. Phoenix Honda Racing's Andrew Delong finished seventh at the X-Factor Whitetails GNCC, and is hoping to continue battling for a top-10 finish as the series moves onto the sixth round. Delong is having one of his best season in the XC1 class thus far as he currently sits ninth in the points standings.

Josh Toth will be looking to land on the overall podium once again after earning his first XC1 Open Pro podium two weeks ago at the X-Factor Whitetails GNCC. Ken Hill

Unfortunately for Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing's Trevor Bollinger, he did not have the race he was hoping for last round. However, this weekend Bollinger is looking to get back to the front and battle for his first overall win. The Babbitt's Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki's Jordan Ashburn and Josh Strang rounded out the top 10 overall in Indiana. Ashburn came through ninth while Strang finished 10th. This weekend, Ashburn and Strang will be looking to improve their finish positions and fight their way through for a top-five overall finish. Trail Jesters KTM's Ben Kelley continues to lead the way in the XC2 250 Pro class with five wins to his name this season. This weekend Kelley will be aiming to continue his success and earn his sixth-straight win of the season. Kelley is currently defending his XC2 championship and is working towards earning his second consecutive National Championship.

Ben Kelley is currently undefeated and will be aiming to continue that success on Sunday afternoon. Ken Hill

Coastal Racing/Husqvarna's Craig Delong worked his way up to second place last round after having a tough battle throughout the race with multiple XC2 competitors, and this Sunday Delong will be aiming to take over that top spot. Phoenix Honda Racing's Austin Lee has made his way onto the podium at the previous two rounds, and as the series heads to Ohio this weekend, Lee will be aiming to continue to battle for a podium finish. Beta USA Factory Racing's Cody Barnes came through second in the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class at the previous round, but still remains first in the points standings. Barnes has finished inside the top two spots at every round thus far in the season. Trail Jesters KTM's Jesse Ansley remains second in the points but has also earned three wins this season. Lojak Cycle Sales/Yamaha's Chase Colville earned his first FMF XC3 podium finish and takes over the third-place position in points as the series heads into the sixth round at Sunday Creek Raceway. The Wiseco John Penton GNCC will also see the 15th Annual KTM Youth Day return, every Youth motorcycle racer who enters the John Penton GNCC will receive a commemorative Youth Day T-shirt featuring some of the fastest current Youth GNCC racers. Youth racers will receive a ticket at GNCC Registration in which they can redeem for a free T-shirt at the KTM semi.

Ricky Russell grabbed the All Balls Racing XC1 holeshot award at X-Factor Whitetails GNCC and will look to grab that $250 once again. Ken Hill