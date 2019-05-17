Results Archive
James Stewart Announces Retirement

May 17, 2019 4:35pm | by:
James Stewart Announces Retirement

James Stewart has officially announced his retirement from professional racing.

In the third video released by his gear company, Seven, the seven-time AMA Motocross and Supercross Champion, who has not raced since July 23, 2016, announced his decision to step away.

“Where I’m at in my life, I think it’s time to say I’m retiring. I’ve retired,” he said in part. “It’s hard for sure, because I love racing and I love the fans, I love the opening ceremonies, I love the autograph lines, but I don’t miss the sweat and tears and training and having to feel like you have to win every race and having to be James Stewart. I don’t love doing that anymore.”

Stewart, once known as the “fastest man on the planet,” walks away as one of the most accomplished riders in the history of the sport. He collected 50 AMA Supercross premier class wins, second all-time behind Jeremy McGrath, and two SX titles.

Stewart won three AMA Pro Motocross titles, which included a perfect season in 2008. Only Ricky Carmichael, who did it in 2002 and 2004, has accomplished the feat.

Stewart retires with 20 career 250/450 Class wins in AMA Pro Motocross (fifth all-time) and 28 career 125/250 Class wins (first all-time).

Watch Part I

Watch Part II