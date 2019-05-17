Pro Circuit Introduces 2019 YZ250F Camshafts and Valve Spring Kit
CORONA, CA—Racers who own a 2019 YZ250F can expect nothing but the best in performance parts at Pro Circuit, and the new design of engine parts continues to follow that standard. Camshafts and a Valve Spring Kit are two new items available for the 2019 YZ250F that provide superior performance over stock. These are must-have items for serious racers looking for an advantage over the competition.
Camshaft
Used by many factory teams, the Pro Circuit Camshaft is designed to provide superior performance over stock (HP/torque) by optimizing the valve lift profile. Used in conjunction with the Pro Circuit Valve Spring Kit should ensure a valve train free of dynamic bounce.
Valve Spring Kit
The Pro Circuit Valve Spring Kit allows your motor to run at higher RPMs, and with more aggressive cam profiles without the loss of valve control.
