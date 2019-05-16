With 17 Monster Energy Supercross rounds now in the books, we’re ready to head outdoors. The 12-round Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship begins this weekend at Hangtown, and while most of the focus will be on the pros in the 450 and 250 classes, the opener will also usher in the 125 All Star Series that will be featured at all 12 rounds this year.

We have gotten our hands on a pre-entry list, which includes Ryan Villopoto.

Check out the list below.