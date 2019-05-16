125 All Star Series Hangtown Entry List
May 16, 2019 10:00am
With 17 Monster Energy Supercross rounds now in the books, we’re ready to head outdoors. The 12-round Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship begins this weekend at Hangtown, and while most of the focus will be on the pros in the 450 and 250 classes, the opener will also usher in the 125 All Star Series that will be featured at all 12 rounds this year.
We have gotten our hands on a pre-entry list, which includes Ryan Villopoto.
Check out the list below.
|#
|First
|Last
|Bike
|City
|ST
|1
|333
|John
|Ayers
|HSQ
|Port ORange
|FL
|2
|972
|Cole
|Barbieri
|SUZ
|Ukiah
|CA
|3
|263
|Trevor
|Brooks
|KTM
|Scappoose
|OR
|4
|401
|Wyatt
|Bullen
|KAW
|Redding
|CA
|5
|52
|Antonio
|Calavano
|KTM
|Sacramento
|CA
|6
|211
|Craig
|Canoy
|YAM
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|7
|920
|Derek
|Cappiello
|YAM
|San Francisco
|CA
|8
|601
|Billy
|Carpenter
|HSQ
|San Leandro
|CA
|9
|71
|Hunter
|Cross
|KTM
|Discovery Bay
|CA
|10
|53
|Conner
|Degraaf
|KTM
|Manteca
|CA
|11
|101
|Derik
|Denzin
|YAM
|COLFAX
|CA
|12
|15
|Carter
|Dubach
|YAM
|Tustin
|CA
|13
|671
|Tyler
|DuCray
|KTM
|Galt
|CA
|14
|373
|Ryan
|Eager
|SUZ
|Sparks
|NV
|15
|13
|Tyler
|Edmondson
|HON
|Pismo Beach
|CA
|16
|771
|Chase
|Forsberg
|KTM
|Cameron Park
|CA
|17
|316
|Ty
|Freehill
|YAM
|rescue
|CA
|18
|618
|Talon
|Gorman
|HON
|Granite bay
|CA
|19
|10
|Colton
|Haaker
|HSQ
|Perris
|CA
|20
|676
|Blaine
|Holdsclaw
|YAM
|Rocklin
|CA
|21
|222
|Jared
|Lang
|HON
|placerville
|CA
|22
|Aron
|Martin
|Grass Valley
|CA
|23
|13
|Wyatt
|Mattson
|HSQ
|EL DORADO HILLS
|CA
|24
|27
|Bryson
|Olson
|HON
|Truckee
|CA
|25
|Brandon
|Ray
|Fremont
|CA
|26
|117
|Robert
|Richardson
|KAW
|West Sacramento
|CA
|27
|35
|Angus
|Riordan
|KTM
|Woodland
|CA
|28
|944
|Nick
|Roby
|KAW
|Eureka
|CA
|29
|58
|Matt
|Ryan
|KTM
|Rocklin
|CA
|30
|10
|Jeremy
|Ryan
|KTM
|ORANGEVALE
|CA
|31
|448
|Broc
|Shoemaker
|YAM
|Menifee
|CA
|32
|296
|Dylan
|Simao
|YAM
|Castro Valley
|CA
|33
|184
|Dennis
|Stapleton
|HSQ
|Lake Elsinore
|CA
|34
|78
|Steven
|Stultz
|YAM
|Peoria
|AZ
|35
|177
|Toline
|Tyler
|KTM
|FAIR OAKS
|CA
|36
|2
|Ryan
|Villopoto
|YAM
|Newport Beach
|CA
|37
|141
|Robbie
|Wageman
|YAM
|Newhall
|CA
|38
|33
|Geoff
|Wills
|KTM
|Mckinleyville
|CA