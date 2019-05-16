Results Archive
125 All Star Series Hangtown Entry List

May 16, 2019 10:00am
With 17 Monster Energy Supercross rounds now in the books, we’re ready to head outdoors. The 12-round Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship begins this weekend at Hangtown, and while most of the focus will be on the pros in the 450 and 250 classes, the opener will also usher in the 125 All Star Series that will be featured at all 12 rounds this year.

We have gotten our hands on a pre-entry list, which includes Ryan Villopoto.

Check out the list below.

 #FirstLastBikeCityST
1333JohnAyersHSQPort ORangeFL
2972ColeBarbieriSUZUkiahCA
3263TrevorBrooksKTMScappooseOR
4401WyattBullenKAWReddingCA
552AntonioCalavanoKTMSacramentoCA
6211CraigCanoyYAMScottsdaleAZ
7920DerekCappielloYAMSan FranciscoCA
8601BillyCarpenterHSQSan LeandroCA
971HunterCrossKTMDiscovery BayCA
1053ConnerDegraafKTMMantecaCA
11101DerikDenzinYAMCOLFAXCA
1215CarterDubachYAMTustinCA
13671TylerDuCrayKTMGaltCA
14373RyanEagerSUZSparksNV
1513TylerEdmondsonHONPismo BeachCA
16771ChaseForsbergKTMCameron ParkCA
17316TyFreehillYAMrescueCA
18618TalonGormanHONGranite bayCA
1910ColtonHaakerHSQPerrisCA
20676BlaineHoldsclawYAMRocklinCA
21222JaredLangHONplacervilleCA
22 AronMartin Grass ValleyCA
2313WyattMattsonHSQEL DORADO HILLSCA
2427BrysonOlsonHONTruckeeCA
25 BrandonRay FremontCA
26117RobertRichardsonKAWWest SacramentoCA
2735AngusRiordanKTMWoodlandCA
28944NickRobyKAWEurekaCA
2958MattRyanKTMRocklinCA
3010JeremyRyanKTMORANGEVALECA
31448BrocShoemakerYAMMenifeeCA
32296DylanSimaoYAMCastro ValleyCA
33184DennisStapletonHSQLake ElsinoreCA
3478StevenStultzYAMPeoriaAZ
35177TolineTylerKTMFAIR OAKSCA
362RyanVillopotoYAMNewport BeachCA
37141RobbieWagemanYAMNewhallCA
3833GeoffWillsKTMMckinleyvilleCA