Racer X Wins Big at the 2019 Imagination Awards

In tooting-our-own-horn news, the whole team here at Racer X was thrilled this week when our new Digital Edition won a 2019 Imagination Award alongside the likes of The Economist, Forbes, and Smithsonian Magazine.

The Imagination Awards are presented by the MPA (the Association of Magazine Media) to recognize outstanding achievement in independent magazine publishing. Our win in the Digital category came only months after we launched our completely revamped Digital Edition, and we’re immensely proud that our project was met with so much acclaim so quickly.

If you still haven’t checked out the new Digital Edition, now’s the time! It’s everything readers have loved about Racer X magazine for two decades, custom-converted to flow perfectly on smartphones, tablets, and computers. You won’t find this content anywhere else online, and we promise you won’t be disappointed. See what you’ve been missing right here.