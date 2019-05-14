Monster Energy Yamaha’s Romain Febvre will return from a broken ankle at the MXGP of Portugal this weekend, the team announced today.

The 2015 MXGP World Champion sustained the injury at the opening round of the championship in Argentina when he crashed in the roller section in the second moto. He underwent surgery on March 13 in Belgium to repair the injury.

“I’m excited to start racing again. My foot is not yet 100 percent as it is expected to take a few more weeks for the mobility to improve,” he said in a statement. “I still have pain sometimes, but it is not too bad. I think it has been nine weeks since the operation and I realise that I need a starting point to return to racing, even if it is not 100 percent because there is no guaranteed time frame in which it will be 100 percent. I can’t wait for it, because I will lose too much time. I look forward to returning in Portugal. I like the track there, so I look forward to rediscovering my speed and to start rebuilding my race condition.”

Febvre won the qualifying race at the opening round and finished third to Antonio Cairoli and Tim Gajser in the opening moto.