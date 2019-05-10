Monster Energy AMA Supercross wrapped up last weekend in Las Vegas and we are still a week away from the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener at Hangtown.
But there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is back in action as the series heads to Italy for round five of the championship.
Below is your guide for the weekend.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of Lombardia
Mantova - Mantova, Italy
* all times
|MX2 Qualifying
|May 11 - 10:45am
|on
|MXGP Qualifying
|May 11 - 11:30am
|on
|MX2 Race 1
|May 12 - 7:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 1
|May 12 - 8:00am
|on
|MX2 Race 2
|May 12 - 10:00am
|on
|MXGP Race 2
|May 12 - 11:00am
|on
2019 Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|216
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|197
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|150
|4
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|138
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|133
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|170
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|150
|3
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|147
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|129
|5
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|125