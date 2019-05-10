Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: MXGP of Lombardia

How to Watch MXGP of Lombardia

May 10, 2019 11:00am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross wrapped up last weekend in Las Vegas and we are still a week away from the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener at Hangtown.

But there is still racing to keep you occupied this weekend, as the FIM Motocross World Championship is back in action as the series heads to Italy for round five of the championship.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of Lombardia

- Mantova, Italy

* all times
MX2 QualifyingMay 11 - 10:45amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingMay 11 - 11:30amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1May 12 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1May 12 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2May 12 - 10:00amon cbs-sports-network
MX2 Race 2May 12 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2May 12 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2May 12 - 11:00amon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2019 Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy216
2Tim Gajser Slovenia197
3Gautier Paulin France150
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania138
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium133
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark170
2Jorge Prado Spain150
3Henry Jacobi Germany147
4Ben Watson United Kingdom129
5Jago Geerts Belgium125
Full Standings

Other Links | MXGP

Live Timing

Race Center

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

General Info