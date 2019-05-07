Feld Entertainment, promoters of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, have named Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy (450) and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks (250) 2019 AMA Supercross Rookies of the Year.

In his first full season in the class, Savatgy made 15 of 17 main events and had five top five finishes. Despite missing the final round in Las Vegas due to a hematoma in his leg sustained in qualifying, Savatgy finished the season eighth overall in points.

Marchbanks earned 250SX Rookie of the Year honors after finishing tenth in points in the West Region. He had a season-best second-place finish in San Diego and had an additional five top-ten finishes.