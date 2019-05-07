Pirelli to Become Official Motorcycle Tire of JGRMX for 2019 Pro Motocross

ROME, Ga.­—Pirelli Tire North America has announced a new partnership with the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team that will see the brand serve as the team’s official motorcycle tire, beginning with the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season opener on May 18 for the Hangtown Motocross Classic. The JGRMX team previously competed on Pirelli’s SCORPIONTM MX tires from 2011-2016, achieving multiple victories in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship.

“Everyone at Pirelli is looking forward to working with the Joe Gibbs Racing organization once again,” said Josh Whitmire, director of sales, Pirelli. “We’ve shared great success together in the past, winning in supercross and motocross, and our commitment remains the same when the gate drops for the Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown. Together, our goal is to not only be successful on the racetrack, but to also improve the fan experience off of the track as well.”

With the Pro Motocross season-opener rapidly approaching, the JGRMX 450 Class roster will be led by 2017 250SX West Regional Champion Justin Hill (#46). In the 250 Class, Alex Martin (#26), who finished runner-up in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2016 and 2018, will be seeking his first professional championship. Weston Peick (#18) continues to rehab from injury and has shared several podium appearances with SCORPIONTM MX tires throughout his career.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be partnering with Pirelli,” said Martin. “Preseason motocross testing has been going really well and I’m stoked on how the SCORPIONTM MX tires have been working on my RM-Z250. Pirelli has an impressive resume around the world and I’d love to achieve the same results they had at the RedBud MXoN last year.”

“I’m very excited to reunite with Pirelli in a multi-year deal, beginning next week at the Hangtown National,” said Jeremy Albrecht, JGRMX team manager. “They keep improving their product and have been very successful on the world stage. We’ve won races on the brand in the past and hope to bring them more wins in the U.S. The people at Pirelli are passionate and believe in the brand and we’re thrilled to be a part of that.”

Pirelli boasts an impressive 70 Motocross World Titles and is no stranger to success on American soil, dominating the 2018 Motocross of Nations at RedBud MX. Pirelli riders claimed every qualification win, moto win, overall victory, and holeshot with the SCORPIONTM MX32TM Mid Soft front and SCORPIONTM MX Soft rear tires.

The SCORPIONTM MX tire range consists of the SCORPIONTM MX32TM Mid Soft, SCORPIONTM MX32TM Mid Hard, and SCORPIONTM MX Soft tread patterns in a variety of sizing options.

To learn more about the complete line of Pirelli motorcycle tires, please visit www.pirelli.com.