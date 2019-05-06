We have changed the format to Breakdown this year. The Racer X staff will pose some burning questions from the weekend and I'll take my best crack at them. What an incredible season for Cooper Webb. How did he do this? We all know how tough the first two 450 seasons were for Webb. I think there was a bit of negative momentum happening in 2017 and 2018, too. He seemed to be frustrated with the bike and his own riding, compounding the problem. Regardless of what he changed, the fact that he needed change was very apparent. The move to Red Bull KTM and Aldon Baker’s program was a complete reset. New bike, new house, new tracks, new mechanics, all of it was new, new, new. He jells with the smaller KTM (Webb isn’t a big guy) and visually, he is a lot leaner than he was a year ago. Sometimes change can be the right move simply for the sake of change, freshening up the surroundings and enthusiasm. In this case, though, I think these specific changes were exactly what he needed. I think it opened his eyes to the level of commitment that his 450 competitors were devoted to. He was able to learn and absorb with two out of the top three in the previous 450SX championship (Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin), not to mention two-time 250SX champ Zach Osborne. He got the added benefit of Musquin’s 2018 bike development, too. At every turn, it was beneficial and positive.

Webb Jeff Kardas

As for the racing season, he was relentless. He wasn’t always the fastest guy, but he rose to the occasion every single time. He didn’t have bad days. Even on the days where he looked to be struggling, he would grab the holeshot and hang on to the leaders with a death grip. In a series where Eli Tomac, Musquin, and Ken Roczen left points on the table multiple times, Webb simply didn’t. His series reminded me of Ice Man in Top Gun. “That’s him, Ice Man. That’s the way he flies, ice cold, no mistakes. He wears you down, you get bored, frustrated, do something stupid, and he’s got ya.” Ugh, Adam Cianciarulo. How could this happen? He just made a mistake. It’s not complicated, it wasn’t bad luck, it was just a crash at the most inopportune time. The landing of the double had a big hole in it and he caught it wrong. It shot him to the left and he clipped the Tuff Blox. It happens to guys all the time. Joey Savatgy did the exact same thing in a different section earlier in the day. The brutal fact is that it happened with four minutes left and the title secured. In hindsight, the only real recourse he had was to completely back out of it and brake hard when he felt himself going left. He may have come up short on the next jump but it would have curbed his veer to the left. It’s so hard to judge a split-second decision when all of that is happening so fast. He knew that two of the GEICO boys were right behind him and he couldn’t afford to go backwards with Dylan Ferrandis out front. I think that added pressure pushed him to stay in it and ultimately the mistake. It was a tough thing to watch and I can’t even begin to imagine what AC has dealt with in the last 48 hours.

Cianciarulo Jeff Kardas

Conversely, Dylan Ferrandis did everything he could do to win. How much did David Vuillemin help? That’s true, Ferrandis did his part. All he could do was go win the race and see what happened. He was in the same situation as so many others in past years, down several points and needing a big mistake from his rival. Usually, that mistake doesn’t come. This year, it did. It still says a lot for Ferrandis that when he needed to win against the full 250 field, he went out and did it. As for DV, I think he was a big help on and off the track. DV has been in America for 20 years. He knows the ins and outs and pitfalls for a foreign rider to avoid. He has so much insight not only for racing, but for life in a new country, too. I don’t know if his influence can be overstated. He would be a good resource for any rider, but for a French rider, it’s immeasurable. Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton battled down to the wire for the 250 East title. Thoughts? It was much less dramatic than the West. Justin Cooper hadn’t been his best self the last few rounds and wasn’t putting Sexton under pressure either way. Sexton cruised most of the main event, never really taking big chances. I doubt he even saw Cooper in the main event. Compared to the drama unfolding for the West title, the East was mellow yellow.

