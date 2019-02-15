Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 23
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust: Supercross in the Media

February 15, 2019 1:55pm
by:

Everyone in this industry says they want to help grow the sport. For 18 years, it was Denny Hartwig's only mission. Denny served as communications director for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, engaging local and national media with supercross riders, teams, and tracks in attempts to draw more attention to our sport.

Today, he works in NASCAR at Chicagoland Speedway, which provides a lot of perspective on what our sport does right and wrong, and the challenges it faces. Jason Weigandt sat down with Denny to pick his brain on a variety of topics involving supercross and the media.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music.