The List: 250 Class East Team Guide

The List 250 Class East Team Guide

February 8, 2019 11:25am
by:

The 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back! The East Region riders' season will kick off this weekend as round six of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross continues at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here’s a handy guide for the weekend to keep track of who is racing which number for which team.

MONSTER ENERGY/PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI

#24—AUSTIN FORKNER

Forkner made his pro debut with the team in 2016 at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross opener and is back for another year.

#73—MARTIN DAVALOS

Davalos raced for the team from 2013-2014 before moving to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. He returned to the team last season and was re-signed for another year.

Austin Forkner
Austin Forkner Photo Courtesy of Kawasaki

GEICO HONDA 

#6—JEREMY MARTIN

Martin will miss the entire 2019 season due to a back injury sustained at the Tennessee National in 2018. Martin, whose contract was up at the end of 2019, has inked a two-year extension to remain with the team through the 2021 season.

#23—CHASE SEXTON

Sexton hurt his collarbone in a mountain bike crash in December and was moved to the East Region.

#38—CHRISTIAN CRAIG

Craig suffered a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) in December. He underwent surgery and just got back on the bike this week. He’s expected to race this weekend but won’t have much time on the bike.

#196—Hunter Lawrence

The Australian was set to make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in the U.S. this weekend but he crashed about eight weeks ago and suffered an injury right where the collarbone meets the sternum. He was back on the bike and still on track to race Minneapolis until a crash two weeks ago aggravated the same injury. A timetable for Lawrence's return has not been set.

Simon Cudby

TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL KTM

#28—JORDON SMITH

Smith is back for another year with the team.

#123—MITCHELL FALK

Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA

#52—JORDAN BAILEY

Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 

#112—THOMAS COVINGTON

The Alabama native returns to the U.S. after spending his entire pro career in Europe racing the FIM Motocross World Championship. He will make his SX debut this weekend.

Jordan Bailey
Jordan Bailey Simon Cudby

JGR/YOSHIMURA SUZUKI

#26—ALEX MARTIN

A-Mart moves over from Troy Lee Designs KTM on a two-year deal

#55—KYLE PETERS

Returns for another year with the team.

MONSTER ENERGY/YAMALUBE/STAR RACING YAMAHA

#32—JUSTIN COOPER

Continues multi-year deal with the team. 

#66—MITCHELL OLDENBURG

Oldenburg signed a two-year deal with the team in 2017. 

Mitchell Oldenburg
Mitchell Oldenburg Photo Courtesy of Yamaha

CYCLETRADER/ROCK RIVER YAMAHA

#45—BRANDON HARTRANFT

The New Jersey native returns for a second year with the team. 

CTR Motorsports

#70—JOSH OSBY

Rode for Redemption Racing in 2018. Is back with the now ClubMX/Traders Racing/Redemption Racing Yamaha team.

#89—Joey Crown

Crown rode for Redemption Racing in the Canadian Nationals last year. He was signed when Cameron McAdoo moved over to GEICO Honda as a fill-in.

#131—JAYCE PENNINGTON

Rode for Traders Racing in 2018. Is back for another year.

#382—TANNER STACK

Was expected to make his pro debut this weekend, but recently suffered a broken femur.  

Jayce Pennington
Jayce Pennington Photo Courtesy of CTR Motorsports/Mike Vizer

TiLube Honda

#93—Blake Wharton

Wharton made his return to racing last year with the now defunct I.B. Corp Racing team. He moved over to TiLube Honda his off-season. 

#511—Steve Clarke

The Brit returns to the U.S. with TiLube Honda.

Phoenix Racing

#101—Fredrick Noren

Will finish the remainder of the Kicker Arenacross Series before moving over to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He will make his debut at Atlanta.

#115—Jace Owen

Owen was expected to race the entire 250SX East Region, but he announced on social media that he will finish the Kicker Arenacross Series before moving over to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He will make his debut at Atlanta.

JMC Motorsports Racing

#96—Chase Marquier

Was expected to race the West Region but had a crash during the off-season and decided to move to the East Region.

#98—Wilson Fleming

Fleming made three main events during his rookie season in 2018. 

HRT HONDA

#37Kyle Cunningham

The veteran from Texas was set for a 450SX deal with Phoenix Racing until that team scaled back to a Kicker Arenacross and 250SX effort only. Cunningham has put together his own privateer Honda effort with help from HRT.

EBR PEFORMANCE/ALTUS MOTORSPORTS

#78—Ramyller Alves

The Floridian will enter his second pro season.

#81—Josh Cartwright

Cartwright recently graduated college at Florida State University and gets to focus full-time on racing.