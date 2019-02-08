The 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back! The East Region riders' season will kick off this weekend as round six of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross continues at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here’s a handy guide for the weekend to keep track of who is racing which number for which team.
MONSTER ENERGY/PRO CIRCUIT KAWASAKI
#24—AUSTIN FORKNER
Forkner made his pro debut with the team in 2016 at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross opener and is back for another year.
#73—MARTIN DAVALOS
Davalos raced for the team from 2013-2014 before moving to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. He returned to the team last season and was re-signed for another year.
GEICO HONDA
#6—JEREMY MARTIN
Martin will miss the entire 2019 season due to a back injury sustained at the Tennessee National in 2018. Martin, whose contract was up at the end of 2019, has inked a two-year extension to remain with the team through the 2021 season.
#23—CHASE SEXTON
Sexton hurt his collarbone in a mountain bike crash in December and was moved to the East Region.
#38—CHRISTIAN CRAIG
Craig suffered a Bennett fracture (a common fracture of the thumb) in December. He underwent surgery and just got back on the bike this week. He’s expected to race this weekend but won’t have much time on the bike.
#196—Hunter Lawrence
The Australian was set to make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in the U.S. this weekend but he crashed about eight weeks ago and suffered an injury right where the collarbone meets the sternum. He was back on the bike and still on track to race Minneapolis until a crash two weeks ago aggravated the same injury. A timetable for Lawrence's return has not been set.
TROY LEE DESIGNS/RED BULL KTM
#28—JORDON SMITH
Smith is back for another year with the team.
#123—MITCHELL FALK
Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA
#52—JORDAN BAILEY
Made his pro debut with the team in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. This year will be his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
#112—THOMAS COVINGTON
The Alabama native returns to the U.S. after spending his entire pro career in Europe racing the FIM Motocross World Championship. He will make his SX debut this weekend.
JGR/YOSHIMURA SUZUKI
#26—ALEX MARTIN
A-Mart moves over from Troy Lee Designs KTM on a two-year deal.
#55—KYLE PETERS
Returns for another year with the team.
MONSTER ENERGY/YAMALUBE/STAR RACING YAMAHA
#32—JUSTIN COOPER
Continues multi-year deal with the team.
#66—MITCHELL OLDENBURG
Oldenburg signed a two-year deal with the team in 2017.
CYCLETRADER/ROCK RIVER YAMAHA
#45—BRANDON HARTRANFT
The New Jersey native returns for a second year with the team.
CTR Motorsports
#70—JOSH OSBY
Rode for Redemption Racing in 2018. Is back with the now ClubMX/Traders Racing/Redemption Racing Yamaha team.
#89—Joey Crown
Crown rode for Redemption Racing in the Canadian Nationals last year. He was signed when Cameron McAdoo moved over to GEICO Honda as a fill-in.
#131—JAYCE PENNINGTON
Rode for Traders Racing in 2018. Is back for another year.
#382—TANNER STACK
Was expected to make his pro debut this weekend, but recently suffered a broken femur.
TiLube Honda
#93—Blake Wharton
Wharton made his return to racing last year with the now defunct I.B. Corp Racing team. He moved over to TiLube Honda his off-season.
#511—Steve Clarke
The Brit returns to the U.S. with TiLube Honda.
Phoenix Racing
#101—Fredrick Noren
Will finish the remainder of the Kicker Arenacross Series before moving over to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He will make his debut at Atlanta.
#115—Jace Owen
Owen was expected to race the entire 250SX East Region, but he announced on social media that he will finish the Kicker Arenacross Series before moving over to Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He will make his debut at Atlanta.
JMC Motorsports Racing
#96—Chase Marquier
Was expected to race the West Region but had a crash during the off-season and decided to move to the East Region.
#98—Wilson Fleming
Fleming made three main events during his rookie season in 2018.
HRT HONDA
#37—Kyle Cunningham
The veteran from Texas was set for a 450SX deal with Phoenix Racing until that team scaled back to a Kicker Arenacross and 250SX effort only. Cunningham has put together his own privateer Honda effort with help from HRT.
EBR PEFORMANCE/ALTUS MOTORSPORTS
#78—Ramyller Alves
The Floridian will enter his second pro season.
#81—Josh Cartwright
Cartwright recently graduated college at Florida State University and gets to focus full-time on racing.