Round 6 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 6 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the opener.
TV | Online Schedule
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis , MN
* all times
|Qualifying
|February 9 - 2:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 9 - 8:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 9 - 8:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2019 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|106
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|102
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|102
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|98
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|80
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|114
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|106
|3
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|104
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|102
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|75
Other Info
U.S. Bank Stadium
900 South 5th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.