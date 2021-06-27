2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Great Britain - MX2 ResultsEMX125, EMX250 Races
Matterley Basin
Winchester GB
June 27, 2021
MX2 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|4 - 4
|KTM
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|2 - 2
|Honda
|4
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|6 - 6
|GasGas
|6
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|8 - 8
|Kawasaki
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
|8
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|10 - 10
|Kawasaki
|9
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|7 - 7
|Yamaha
|10
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|11 - 11
|KTM
|11
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|30 - 30
|KTM
|12
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki
|13
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|15 - 15
|Husqvarna
|14
|Taylor Hammal
|United Kingdom
|12 - 12
|Kawasaki
|15
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|17 - 17
|KTM
|16
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|33 - 33
|Husqvarna
|17
|Ashton Dickinson
|United Kingdom
|14 - 14
|KTM
|18
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|18 - 18
|GasGas
|19
|Michael Sandner
|Austria
|13 - 13
|KTM
|20
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|21 - 21
|GasGas
|21
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|34 - 34
|Honda
|22
|Lion Florian
|Germany
|16 - 16
|KTM
|23
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|20 - 20
|KTM
|24
|Gianluca Facchetti
|Italy
|26 - 26
|Honda
|25
|Petr Polak
|Czechia
|19 - 19
|Yamaha
|26
|Jakub Teresak
|Czechia
|22 - 22
|KTM
|27
|Nathan Renkens
|Belgium
|23 - 23
|KTM
|28
|Joel Rizzi
|United Kingdom
|24 - 24
|Honda
|29
|Gerard Congost
|Spain
|25 - 25
|Yamaha
|30
|Noah Ludwig
|Germany
|27 - 27
|KTM
|31
|Marnique Appelt
|Germany
|28 - 28
|KTM
|32
|Paul Haberland
|Germany
|29 - 29
|Honda
|33
|Julian Vander Auwera
|Belgium
|31 - 31
|Husqvarna
|34
|Kevin Brumann
|Switzerland
|32 - 32
|Yamaha
|35
|Tom Vialle
|France
|DNS - DNS
|KTM