Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Full Schedule

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2 Results

EMX125, EMX250 Races

Matterley Basin
Winchester GB United Kingdom

June 27, 2021

MX2 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 1 Yamaha
2Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy4 - 4 KTM
3Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain2 - 2 Honda
4Mathys Boisrame Mathys Boisrame France France3 - 3 Kawasaki
5Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany6 - 6 GasGas
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands8 - 8 Kawasaki
7Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France5 - 5 Yamaha
8Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia10 - 10 Kawasaki
9Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium7 - 7 Yamaha
10Bastian Boegh Damm Bastian Boegh Damm Denmark Denmark11 - 11 KTM
11Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria30 - 30 KTM
12Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark9 - 9 Kawasaki
13Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands15 - 15 Husqvarna
14Taylor Hammal Taylor Hammal United Kingdom United Kingdom12 - 12 Kawasaki
15Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom17 - 17 KTM
16Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia33 - 33 Husqvarna
17Ashton Dickinson Ashton Dickinson United Kingdom United Kingdom14 - 14 KTM
18Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy18 - 18 GasGas
19Michael Sandner Michael Sandner Austria Austria13 - 13 KTM
20Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden21 - 21 GasGas
21Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France34 - 34 Honda
22Lion Florian Lion Florian Germany Germany16 - 16 KTM
23Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia20 - 20 KTM
24Gianluca Facchetti Gianluca Facchetti Italy Italy26 - 26 Honda
25Petr Polak Petr Polak Czechia Czechia19 - 19 Yamaha
26Jakub Teresak Jakub Teresak Czechia Czechia22 - 22 KTM
27Nathan Renkens Nathan Renkens Belgium Belgium23 - 23 KTM
28Joel Rizzi Joel Rizzi United Kingdom United Kingdom24 - 24 Honda
29Gerard Congost Gerard Congost Spain Spain25 - 25 Yamaha
30Noah Ludwig Noah Ludwig Germany Germany27 - 27 KTM
31Marnique Appelt Marnique Appelt Germany Germany28 - 28 KTM
32Paul Haberland Paul Haberland Germany Germany29 - 29 Honda
33Julian Vander Auwera Julian Vander Auwera Belgium Belgium31 - 31 Husqvarna
34Kevin Brumann Kevin Brumann Switzerland Switzerland32 - 32 Yamaha
35Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France FranceDNS - DNS KTM
