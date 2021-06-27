2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP ResultsEMX125, EMX250 Races
Matterley Basin
Winchester GB
Live Now June 27, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|1 - 3
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|3 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|7 - 2
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 7
|KTM
|6
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 6
|GasGas
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|8 - 5
|Yamaha
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|5 - 9
|Yamaha
|9
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|11 - 10
|Yamaha
|10
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|9 - 13
|KTM
|11
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|15 - 8
|Beta
|12
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|14 - 12
|Husqvarna
|13
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|17 - 11
|Yamaha
|14
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|12 - 16
|Yamaha
|15
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|10 - 19
|Yamaha
|16
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|13 - 17
|GasGas
|17
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|18 - 15
|KTM
|18
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|35 - 14
|Honda
|19
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|16 - 25
|KTM
|20
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|24 - 18
|Yamaha
|21
|Alvin Östlund
|Sweden
|19 - 28
|Yamaha
|22
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|23 - 20
|KTM
|23
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|20 - 22
|Yamaha
|24
|Jordi Tixier
|France
|21 - 21
|KTM
|25
|Ivo Monticelli
|Italy
|22 - 23
|Kawasaki
|26
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|34 - 24
|Husqvarna
|27
|Harri Kullas
|Estonia
|27 - 26
|Yamaha
|28
|Anton Gole
|Sweden
|28 - 27
|Husqvarna
|29
|Nathan Watson
|United Kingdom
|25 - 29
|Honda
|30
|Josh Gilbert
|United Kingdom
|30 - 30
|Husqvarna
|31
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|31 - 31
|GasGas
|32
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|29 - 32
|KTM
|33
|John Adamson
|United Kingdom
|33 - 33
|KTM
|34
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|32 - 34
|Beta
|35
|Petar Petrov
|Bulgaria
|26 - 35
|Honda