Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ruben Fernandez
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Live Now
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Articles
Full Schedule

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP Results

EMX125, EMX250 Races

Matterley Basin
Winchester GB United Kingdom

Live Now
June 27, 2021

Newsletter Sign-Up

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy1 - 3 KTM
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia4 - 1 Honda
3Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands3 - 4 KTM
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France7 - 2 Kawasaki
5Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain2 - 7 KTM
6Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 6 GasGas
7Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland8 - 5 Yamaha
8Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands5 - 9 Yamaha
9Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom11 - 10 Yamaha
10Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy9 - 13 KTM
11Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium15 - 8 Beta
12Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark14 - 12 Husqvarna
13Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa17 - 11 Yamaha
14Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium12 - 16 Yamaha
15Arnaud Tonus Arnaud Tonus Switzerland Switzerland10 - 19 Yamaha
16Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands13 - 17 GasGas
17Adam Sterry Adam Sterry United Kingdom United Kingdom18 - 15 KTM
18Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany35 - 14 Honda
19Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom16 - 25 KTM
20Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium24 - 18 Yamaha
21Alvin Östlund Alvin Östlund Sweden Sweden19 - 28 Yamaha
22Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela23 - 20 KTM
23Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland20 - 22 Yamaha
24Jordi Tixier Jordi Tixier France France21 - 21 KTM
25Ivo Monticelli Ivo Monticelli Italy Italy22 - 23 Kawasaki
26Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania34 - 24 Husqvarna
27Harri Kullas Harri Kullas Estonia Estonia27 - 26 Yamaha
28Anton Gole Anton Gole Sweden Sweden28 - 27 Husqvarna
29Nathan Watson Nathan Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom25 - 29 Honda
30Josh Gilbert Josh Gilbert United Kingdom United Kingdom30 - 30 Husqvarna
31Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy31 - 31 GasGas
32Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany29 - 32 KTM
33John Adamson John Adamson United Kingdom United Kingdom33 - 33 KTM
34Jimmy Clochet Jimmy Clochet France France32 - 34 Beta
35Petar Petrov Petar Petrov Bulgaria Bulgaria26 - 35 Honda
Read Now
August 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now