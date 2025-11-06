What Does the 2025 Buenos Aires City GP World Supercross Opener Track Look Like? Watch Track Map Video
November 6, 2025, 12:00pm
Check out the track map for this weekend's Buenos Aires City GP, round one of the five-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).
Check out some photos on the MXLarge website of the actual build.
You can watch the series live via RecastTV, which you can sign up for on worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch.
