Reisulis Brothers Complete Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 2026 Team

The following press release is from Yamaha Europe:

Reisulis Brothers to Spearhead Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s 2026 Campaign

Yamaha Motor Europe is delighted to confirm its 2026 Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider lineup, with siblings Karlis and Janis Reisulis set to campaign the Factory YZ250F in the FIM MX2 World Championship.

Yamaha and the Dutch-based Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team have secured the promising Latvian talents, retaining Karlis for another season while promoting the newly-crowned EMX250 Champion Janis into the factory squad. The brothers will form a new, dynamic pairing for the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Karlis remains with the team after completing his first full season in MX2 in 2025. The 20-year-old Latvian adapted well to the premier 250cc category, consistently demonstrating improved speed and racecraft while establishing himself as a regular points scorer.

Seventeen-year-old Janis continues his swift rise within the Yamaha Racing pyramid, having started with a remarkable EMX125 title aboard a GYTR-kitted YZ125 in 2023. The young Latvian secured his factory seat after claiming the 2025 EMX250 Championship crown. His impressive title campaign, which included 10 race wins, five overall victories, and seven podium finishes, showcased his exceptional potential and earned him this well-deserved opportunity to advance to MX2 with the support of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team.

Karlis Reisulis

“I’m excited to be staying with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team for another year. It’s a good team. Everyone here has the same goal, and we are all working really hard to get to where we want to go. My main goal next year is to be a better version of myself, and to be consistently inside the top 10, and challenging the top five as well. I’m excited and ready to go for it!”

Janis Reisulis

“Riding MX2 is a step towards making my dreams come true, and doing it with a factory team makes it even better. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is very professional. We are all working hard, and I know we can do some great things and surprise everyone with what my brother and I are capable of. ⁠Going into 2026, ⁠my goal is to finish every single race of the season and keep on fighting. My mentality is a bit different from that of others; my goal is always to win. I never go to a race with a different mindset. And that’s when the best results come.”

Thorsten Lentink, Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Specialist