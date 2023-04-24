FIM World Supercross Championship Expands Broadcast for 2023 Season

AUSTRALIA – The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) has today announced the expansion of its global broadcast partnerships for the 2023 season, which will see supercross racing aired to more than 180 countries and 500 million households worldwide.

WSX Chief Commercial Officer Mick McKeown said the WSX live, as-live and replay schedule is significant across major partner networks.

“We’re proud to continue to deliver on our promise to grow the sport of supercross by offering one of the most comprehensive networks of broadcast partners supercross has ever seen.

“In addition to the exclusive U.S. rights agreement previously announced with FS1 and FS2, WSX has secured major partners in Eurosport and DAZN as well as key broadcast partners in its host regions.

“Television rights have also been finalised in other regions with extensive supercross viewer engagement and participation, including Japan, Brazil, sub-Sahara Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“From the Americas to Europe and Asia, World Supercross will be widely accessible to fans, which is not only great for the sport but will grow the profiles of the riders and see them become household names outside America,” said McKeown.

Warner Bros. Discovery will offer uninterrupted live and on-demand streaming coverage of every race from the WSX season across 50 markets in Europe* and in 20 languages via the Eurosport App and on discovery+ in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Ireland. (*Excludes Germany.)

Live television coverage of selected races will also be available on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 in addition to the broadcast of a highlights programme following each round.

DAZN will offer exclusive broadcast of the FIM World Supercross Championship in Japan and non-exclusive broadcast on the platform globally until December 2023*. (*Excludes Brazil, USA, Caribbean, Australia, Republic of Ireland and France.)

DAZN EVP Global Head of Rights Tom Burrows said: “This announcement follows a number of exciting deals for DAZN, bringing even more exciting sports with passionate audiences to our platform.”

The first round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship kicks off in Birmingham on Saturday 1 July 2023. Tickets are on sale now. Visit the WSX website to find out more.