Changes to Triumph SMX Program: Stilez Robertson Full-Time Test Rider, Ivan Tedesco Now Assistant Team Manager
The following press release is from Triumph:
TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING EVOLVES U.S. TEAM STRUCTURE
As Triumph Factory Racing’s U.S. programme continues to grow, Triumph is pleased to announce refinements to its team structure, including a new management role for Ivan Tedesco and the appointment of Stilez Robertson as a full-time test rider.
With the announcement of its expansion into 450 racing in 2026, as well as the continuation of efforts in the 250 AMA SuperMotocross series and a growing amateur campaign, Triumph has expanded its team personnel to support the Triumph Factory Racing programme in the US.
Jeremy Coker will continue to manage the overall racing activities for Triumph Racing America, including its off-road and on-road programmes. For the AMA SuperMotocross series, Steve Westfall will continue as Team Manager, but with a strong focus on technical aspects of the programme.
Former Pro Motocross and 250 Supercross Champion Tedesco will join Westfall in the day-to-day running of the team as Assistant Team Manager. Tedesco’s focus will be on rider development and their overall management. Utilising his wealth of experience and insight into what it takes to become a champion, he will play a key role in supporting riders competing at the highest level. Given his racing credentials and his contributions to Triumph’s development programme as a test rider over the past two and a half years, Tedesco is well-positioned to lead the team’s testing efforts in his new role. He will also collaborate closely with Mike Brown, who continues as Team Trainer, to ensure maximum rider performance and productivity.
Joining the Triumph Factory Racing team as a full-time test rider is Stilez Robertson. The former racer retired from professional competition earlier this season but has maintained a strong relationship with Triumph while supporting its factory riders throughout the Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Robertson will focus on the development of the team’s race bikes and supporting additional activities, including the VIP and Amateur Racing programmes, as needed.
This newly refined management structure and the addition of key personnel strengthen Triumph’s assault on the AMA SuperMotocross series, with its line-up of riders in both the 250 and 450 divisions. Further announcements about Triumph’s racing plans will be made in due course.
Ivan Tedesco – Assistant Team Manager, Triumph Factory Racing
“I’m excited to begin my new role as Assistant Team Manager at Triumph Factory Racing. Having been involved in the sport for 25 years – first as a racer and then as a test rider – I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to the team in this new managerial position.”
Stilez Robertson – Triumph Factory Racing Test Rider
“I’m super excited to be staying with Triumph Factory Racing. Everyone here feels like family, and I work really well with the whole team. I’m looking forward to taking on this new role, helping to develop the team for the future, and playing my part in making big improvements to take the programme to the next level.”
Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America
“We’re very excited to welcome Ivan Tedesco to the Triumph Factory Racing family as our new Assistant Team Manager. With his years of experience as a championship-winning racer and a highly respected test rider, he brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge that will be invaluable to our racing programme. He has a great eye for development and a natural ability to mentor younger talent – qualities that will be crucial as the team continues to grow and compete at the highest level. This move forms part of our broader strategic plan and coincides with Stilez Robertson’s transition into a dedicated test rider role. Throughout a challenging, injury-affected season this year, Stilez demonstrated remarkable determination and an unwavering commitment to the development of our programme. In his new position, we’re confident he’ll make a lasting contribution to the performance of our bikes, using his exceptional skill and technical feedback. This reorganisation strengthens our foundation and positions us perfectly for continued success in the seasons ahead.”
Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles
“We’re looking forward to the next phase in our racing programme. As we develop, we’ve decided to evolve our team structure by welcoming Ivan as an Assistant Team Manager, and Stilez as a test rider. These specific changes provide more power into our project and with vast amounts of experience being put in the right places within the team, it will give our riders the support they need to ride at the optimum level. Ivan has been working with Triumph for some time now, and in his new role he will be able to provide his expertise on what it takes to be a champion with a focus on our rider and test programme. We also welcome Stilez back to the team as a test rider, where we are sure his speed, experience and feedback will help us develop further. Stilez will also work in other areas including for our VIP package. We can’t wait for 2026!”