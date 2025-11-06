Results Archive
Andrea Adamo Remains with Red Bull KTM, Makes Transition to MXGP Class for 2026

November 6, 2025, 11:05am
TBA TBA MXGP (Feb 22)FIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from KTM Europe:

Andrea Adamo to make MXGP transition for 2026

Former FIM MX2 World Champion, Andrea Adamo, will embark on the next step of his impressive career progression with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing by steering the KTM 450 SX-F in the MXGP class for 2026.

The 22-year-old signed off his MX2 stint with 3rd position in the 2025 championship standings thanks to 12 podiums and four victories and was in title contention up until the penultimate round of 20. The Italian had been in the category since 2021 and with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing since 2023: that season he claimed his first Grand Prix win and went on to lift the crown. Andrea accumulated a total of 30 trophies with the KTM 250 SX-F which has become one of the most successful motorcycles in the history of the FIM Motocross World Championship and ranked 1st, 6th and 3rd in his three MX2 terms. He has signed a new multi-year agreement with the factory.

For 2026, Adamo, who is still eligible for one more MX2 campaign before he hits the 23-age ceiling, has elected to move to the MXGP division. He’ll begin testing and training with the KTM 450 SX-F from within the confines of his current crew in the coming weeks. 2026 will begin with select pre-season races and then the drive to the as-yet-unannounced first Grand Prix of the year on February 22nd.

Andrea Adamo:

“I feel very excited to move to the KTM 450 SX-F. It’s a new challenge, new bike and a new style because I’ll have to adapt to the power and there no way you can ride it like a 250. It takes a lot of energy. I will have a learning curve. I’m sure I will have a good winter with the team and can put in a lot of hours on the bike to feel more and more comfortable. We can then see where we are and start to grow each GP. We need to get experience with each race and also watch the established top guys. Next year the level is going to be high, probably one of the most competitive championships for a few years. I’m not scared of the challenge, I want to embrace it. I’m confident. I saw what Lucas [Coenen] did this year and it gives extra motivation. I’m also very happy to continue with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. It was a dream three years ago to join this team and I still feel the same way: it’s so good to stay here and work with these guys because they are the best. Super-happy.”

Robert Jonas, KTM Director Offroad Racing:

“We’re really pleased to be able to confirm that Andrea will boost our presence in the MXGP class next season, and we’re also happy that we’re continuing our story together after a successful impact in MX2. Andrea is a smart and hard-working racer, so he knows what lies ahead in 2026. We’re confident in the team, in our KTM SX-F machinery and, of course, our champion and GP winner Andrea Adamo onboard for next year.”

All of Andrea Adamo's MX2 Overall Podiums

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

Italy Italy
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
MXGP 
MXGP of China 		MX2September 14, 2025 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Netherlands 		MX2August 24, 2025 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Sweden 		MX2August 17, 2025 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Czech Republic 		MX2July 27, 2025 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Finland 		MX2July 13, 2025 KTM
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		MX2June 1, 2025 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MX2May 25, 2025 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Spain 		MX2May 11, 2025 KTM
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Portugal 		MX2May 4, 2025 KTM
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Trentino 		MX2April 13, 2025 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Sardegna 		MX2April 6, 2025 KTM
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Europe 		MX2March 23, 2025 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha 		MX2September 28, 2024 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of the Netherlands 		MX2August 18, 2024 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Sweden 		MX2August 11, 2024 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara 		MX2June 30, 2024 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MX2May 19, 2024 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Galicia 		MX2May 12, 2024 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Spain 		MX2March 24, 2024 KTM
3
MXoN 
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 		CombinedOctober 8, 2023 KTM
3
MXoN 
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations 		CombinedOctober 8, 2023 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Great Britain 		MX2September 24, 2023 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Italy 		MX2September 17, 2023 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Sweden 		MX2August 13, 2023 KTM
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Finland 		MX2July 30, 2023 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Lombok 		MX2July 2, 2023 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		MX2June 11, 2023 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MX2May 21, 2023 KTM
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Spain 		MX2May 6, 2023 KTM
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Trentino 		MX2April 16, 2023 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Switzerland 		MX2April 8, 2023 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Patagonia Argentina 		MX2March 12, 2023 KTM
2
MXGP 
MXGP of Lombardia 		MX2March 6, 2022 GasGas
Full Results

Main image courtesy of KTM Images

