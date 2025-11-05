Simon Cudby was on hand yesterday for the Red Bull KTM team intro for the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). While Julien Beaumer (250SMX) and Aaron Plessinger (450SMX) both returned from the '25 roster, the team welcomed two new faces in Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado. Cudby gathered some quotes from each rider in a video (posted at the end of this article) so we transcribed some of the quotes for this article. Here is what Beaumer had to say about his back injury, returning to the team, being the sole 250SMX rider, and more.

Beaumer is back for his third consecutive year with the Red Bull KTM team, although he will not be racing Monster Energy AMA Supercross at all in 2026. Still recovering from a burst fracture in his back suffered at the first round of the SMX Playoffs in September, Beaumer said his recovery is going “extremely well.”

“My back is doing extremely well,” Beaumer told Cudby. “Therapy has gone extremely well and I'm in a really good spot. So, thankfully Doctor G's [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick] been killing it. All of his staff, everyone has really done an incredible job with therapy, and I'm happy with where we're at. So, thankfully, we're in a good spot. Status, happy, enjoying watching the guys and just trying to be there for the team and help everyone out. Trying to almost take on another role while I'm out.”