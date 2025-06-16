Jorge Prado’s first full championship in the U.S. continues to be an uphill battle. After an issue resulted in a DNF in the second moto of the Thunder Valley National, he scored 23rd place and zero points in moto two of the second moto at the High Point National over the weekend. His eight moto finishes to date have been: 7-6-12-5-8-39-12-23 and his overall finishes sixth, ninth, 13th, and 17th, repetitively.

The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider was battling RJ Hampshire for sixth early in the first moto before fading. Coty Schock and Benoit Paturel were battling over tenth place late in the race and both riders straight up passed Prado. By the end of the race, Prado was half a lap and almost a full minute behind Hampshire, who finished sixth.

The post-race Kawasaki release noted Prado “started to tighten up mid-moto” and he confirmed it was arm pump. The Kawasaki press release said the following:

“In 450 Moto 1, Prado shot off the gate with an incredible start, just mere feet away from clinching his first holeshot. After rounding the first turn in second place, he was shuffled back by the fierce competition to sixth. Anderson pulled a solid start, putting himself in the Top 10 right away. Prado locked in and went to work on his competition, posting his fastest lap on Lap 6 to make the pass for fifth place. Anderson sat in ninth at the start of the moto, and also clocked his fastest lap on Lap 6 while starting to push towards the front. Prado started to tighten up mid-moto and would drop back to 12th place, where he would ultimately finish. Anderson would cross the line in seventh place for Moto 1. In 450 Moto 2, the rain returned as the gate dropped. Anderson pulled another strong start, and made incredible passes in the first two corners to move into fourth. Prado started inside the Top 10 but was shuffled back to mid-pack by the end of Lap 1. Anderson settled into fifth place, but as the race continued, the rain intensified, causing Anderson to toss his goggles. The No. 21 would suffer a late race tip-over that pushed him back to seventh. Prado battled against his competitors and the treacherous track conditions all race long until the moto was red-flagged with seven minutes left due to lightning and a severe thunderstorm approaching. With the race abruptly ended, Anderson claimed seventh and Prado took 23rd to finish Moto 2.”

Prado said the following in the post-race release: