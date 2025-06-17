Mike Brown Update After Practice Crash

Mike Brown had a brutal practice crash recently and he has been in the hospital undergoing procedures and recovering. Road 2 Recovery has provided two updates on Brown, which you can read in full below.

View Mike Brown’s Road 2 Recovery page

Over the weekend, Road 2 Recovery posted the following update:

“@browniemx, a 53-year-old veteran motocross racer from Bristol, TN, is currently recovering from multiple serious injuries sustained during a high speed crash on 6/3

‘While practicing with my factory riders, I suffered a high-speed crash on the second-to-last lap. As I approached a rut, my front tire entered & followed the line, but the rear tire failed to follow through, causing the bike to fishtail violently. This sudden loss of control resulted in me being ejected over the handles at high velocity. I was launched forward & landed head-first, absorbing the full impact with my head & upper body’

Mike was taken to a nearby facility, where Jeremy, his team manager, immediately stepped in to help. He transported Mike to the ER for urgent evaluation, where imaging & neurological tests revealed multiple critical injuries requiring surgical intervention & ongoing rehab.

At Piedmont Newnan Hospital, imaging revealed a concussion, broken neck, mini stroke (TIA), and a swollen artery caused by bone trauma, all requiring immediate attention.

Brown underwent cervical spine surgery on 6/5, during which a screw was placed on his C1 vertebra, and metal plates were installed on C5 & C7. He’s currently recovering but continues to experience neurological & vascular complications.

He’s scheduled to transfer to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA, where he’ll begin intensive rehab. While long-term recovery will depend on neurological & physical therapy progress, doctors remain cautiously optimistic.

‘I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my entire Triumph Racing team for their unwavering support from day one. I’m especially grateful to my manager, Jeremy, for standing by my side & ensuring that every medical decision was handled swiftly and with care. I owe a huge thank you to Dr. Ifeanyi N. Nzegwu for the successful surgery and outstanding care. I’m truly grateful for his attention, support & expertise every step of the way. To my family and friends—thank you for your constant love, strength, and encouragement during this difficult time. Your support means everything.’

Click the link in our bio or head to road2recovery.com to help support Mike’s road to recovery 🙏”