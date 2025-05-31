Live Written Updates and Results From the Michael's Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Michael's Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Another Saturday, another day of racing! Last week we kicked off the season at Fox Raceway, and both Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence fired the first shots in their respective classes. Deegan dominated the 250 Class, while Lawrence, although victorious in both motos, found himself under an unrelenting onslaught in the second moto from Eli Tomac. Will a similar scenario play out today, or will we see another competitor mix things up at the front? We’ll have to wait to find out, but for now, here’s what we do know. Tomac is extremely good here at Hangtown. He won the very first race of his pro career here back in 2010, and in 2015 he dropped everyone, including Ryan Dungey, by astounding margins. He’s had multiple other great rides here too.