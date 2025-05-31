Live Written Updates and Results From the Michael's Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Michael's Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
Another Saturday, another day of racing! Last week we kicked off the season at Fox Raceway, and both Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence fired the first shots in their respective classes. Deegan dominated the 250 Class, while Lawrence, although victorious in both motos, found himself under an unrelenting onslaught in the second moto from Eli Tomac. Will a similar scenario play out today, or will we see another competitor mix things up at the front? We’ll have to wait to find out, but for now, here’s what we do know. Tomac is extremely good here at Hangtown. He won the very first race of his pro career here back in 2010, and in 2015 he dropped everyone, including Ryan Dungey, by astounding margins. He’s had multiple other great rides here too.
Lawrence is also good here (he’s good everywhere), but it’s worth noting the only 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross race he’s ever lost was right here when he crashed hard in the first moto last year. No matter what happens, let’s hope we get to see more great racing up front. Unfortunately Chase Sexton will not be part of it. The Red Bull KTM rider crashed in the first moto last week and pulled out for the day, and earlier this week it was announced he’d miss Hangtown too. Let’s hope he’s able to make it back to Pro Motocross soon.
The weather today is going to play a factor. It was scorching here yesterday, and at 7:00 this morning it was already getting hot. The forecast is predicting a high of 101 degrees, which will make putting in hard motos a brutal endeavor. The track won’t make anything easier, either. Hangtown always gets nasty and rough and today’s layout is the same classic Hangtown we’re used to seeing. The start stretch is long and fast, the big hills will get gnarly, and there are a few pretty big jumps. Something new this year is a lot of sand that’s been added to the soil, so we’ll see how that affects today’s racing.
Check back soon for a report on who’s fast in qualifying.