It appears Chase Sexton's 450 Pro Motocross Championship defense is already finished. Following his crash early in the first 450 Pro Motocross moto of the season, which led to him not finishing the moto and also not competing in moto two, the 2024 Champion has announced he's out for this weekend's race at Hangtown. He could return at some point, but he'll be facing a massive points deficit at that point.

No specific injury was given as to why Sexton is not racing.

A press release from Red Bull KTM and Sexton's own social media post is below.

Chase Sexton SIDELINED FOR ROUND 2 OF PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has confirmed that defending 450MX Champion Chase Sexton will remain sidelined for Round 2 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he continues to recover from a crash at the series opener in Pala, California.

Sexton had a strong start to the Fox Raceway round by posting the second fastest qualifying time onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before a costly early fall during Moto 1 ended his day abruptly.

“I’m definitely banged up after last weekend’s crash but thankfully there’s nothing broken so that’s a positive,”Chase commented. “I’ve made the decision to sit out this weekend’s race and focus on getting back to 100 percent. I appreciate all the support from my team, fans, and everyone who’s reached out. Best of luck to my KTM teammates this weekend.”

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “It is unfortunate to announce that Chase will be sitting out this weekend for the second round of Pro Motocross at Hangtown. He came off a great 2025 Supercross season and showed phenomenal speed and strength at the opening round of Pro Motocross. Unfortunately, he took a hard hit in the first moto which sidelined him for moto two. After feeling the aftereffects of that crash, Chase has made the decision, with the support from the team, to sit out this weekend’s race. The health and safety of our athletes is the number one priority at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and we want to ensure that Chase is back to 100 percent before returning to the bike and the track.”