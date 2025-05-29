Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
How Many Times Has Eli Tomac Won the Hangtown Motocross Classic?

May 29, 2025, 1:50pm
In sports, some names have become synonymous with specific venues due to historic performances in front of erupting crowds. NASCAR legend Richard Petty and the Daytona International Speedway, cyclist Lance Armstrong in the Tour De France, the NBA’s Larry Bird at the Boston Garden, and MLB pioneer George Herman “Babe” Ruth at the Old Yankee Stadium, AKA “The House that Ruth Built,” to name a few.

Well, in motocross, Eli Tomac and the Hangtown Motocross Classic will forever be tied together. Not only did the Colorado native win his first ever AMA Pro Motocross Championship start at this event back in 2010—becoming the first and only rider in Pro Motocross history to accomplish such feat—but he also won the second 450 Class moto at the 2015 event in historic fashion. He beat second-place finisher Ryan Dungey (and everyone else) by over a minute and a half! It was an absolutely ridiculous race in which Tomac got into the lead in the first turn and was literally not seen again by his competitors until they met on the podium after the race.

Watch Tomac's debut in 2010, his legendary second moto at the 2015 Hangtown round below, and read an interview from him talking about that day earlier this year.

So, Tomac has some history at the venue Pro Motocross will race at on Saturday for the second round of the 2025 schedule. But what do the rest of Tomac’s results at this round look like? How many total wins does he have here?

Eli Tomac's Results at Hangtown Motocross Classic

In short, Tomac has four overall wins (one on 250, three on 450) and nine total overall podiums (two on 250, seven on 450), in 11 total starts (four on 250, seven on 450). He missed the 2014, 2023, and 2024 events due to injuries and the 2020 schedule did not feature Hangtown on the schedule.

250 wins: 1 win in 4 total starts
450 Wins: 3 wins in 7 total starts (last win was 2018).

Between both classes, he has:
11 total starts
4 total overall wins
9 total overall podiums

In the 450 class, Eli has won six of out the seven second motos he has raced at Hangtown. Oddly enough, in the 450 class Tomac has only ever won a moto or finished fourth—there is no other 450 moto result for him other than first or fourth!

Here’s a more in-depth look.

250 Class by Year

Year2010201120122013
First Moto Finish3342
Second Moto Finish14103
Overall Finish1453

250 Class Totals

250 Starts4
250 Overall Wins1
250 Overall Podiums2
250 Moto Wins1
250 Moto Podiums5
250 Moto Starts8

450 Class by Year

Year201420152016201720182019202020212022202320242025
First Moto Finish-14114NA44--TBD
Second Moto Finish-14111NA11--TBD
Overall Finish-13112NA23--TBD

450 Class Totals

450 Starts7
450 Overall Wins3
450 Overall Podiums7
450 Moto Wins9
450 Moto Podiums9
450 Moto Starts14

Career Totals at Hangtown

4 wins
9 overall podiums
11 starts
Eli Tomac

Cortez, CO United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450June 4, 2022 Yamaha YZ450F
2
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450September 11, 2021 Kawasaki KX450
2
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450May 18, 2019 Kawasaki KX450
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450May 19, 2018 Kawasaki KX450F
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450May 20, 2017 Kawasaki KX450F
3
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450May 21, 2016 Kawasaki KX450F
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450May 16, 2015 Honda CRF450R
3
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250May 18, 2013 Honda CRF250R
5
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250May 19, 2012 Honda CRF250R
4
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250May 21, 2011 Honda CRF250R
1
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250May 22, 2010 Honda CRF250R
Full Results

