How Many Times Has Eli Tomac Won the Hangtown Motocross Classic?
In sports, some names have become synonymous with specific venues due to historic performances in front of erupting crowds. NASCAR legend Richard Petty and the Daytona International Speedway, cyclist Lance Armstrong in the Tour De France, the NBA’s Larry Bird at the Boston Garden, and MLB pioneer George Herman “Babe” Ruth at the Old Yankee Stadium, AKA “The House that Ruth Built,” to name a few.
Well, in motocross, Eli Tomac and the Hangtown Motocross Classic will forever be tied together. Not only did the Colorado native win his first ever AMA Pro Motocross Championship start at this event back in 2010—becoming the first and only rider in Pro Motocross history to accomplish such feat—but he also won the second 450 Class moto at the 2015 event in historic fashion. He beat second-place finisher Ryan Dungey (and everyone else) by over a minute and a half! It was an absolutely ridiculous race in which Tomac got into the lead in the first turn and was literally not seen again by his competitors until they met on the podium after the race.
Watch Tomac's debut in 2010, his legendary second moto at the 2015 Hangtown round below, and read an interview from him talking about that day earlier this year.
So, Tomac has some history at the venue Pro Motocross will race at on Saturday for the second round of the 2025 schedule. But what do the rest of Tomac’s results at this round look like? How many total wins does he have here?
Eli Tomac's Results at Hangtown Motocross Classic
In short, Tomac has four overall wins (one on 250, three on 450) and nine total overall podiums (two on 250, seven on 450), in 11 total starts (four on 250, seven on 450). He missed the 2014, 2023, and 2024 events due to injuries and the 2020 schedule did not feature Hangtown on the schedule.
250 wins: 1 win in 4 total starts
450 Wins: 3 wins in 7 total starts (last win was 2018).
Between both classes, he has:
11 total starts
4 total overall wins
9 total overall podiums
In the 450 class, Eli has won six of out the seven second motos he has raced at Hangtown. Oddly enough, in the 450 class Tomac has only ever won a moto or finished fourth—there is no other 450 moto result for him other than first or fourth!
Here’s a more in-depth look.
250 Class by Year
|Year
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|First Moto Finish
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Second Moto Finish
|1
|4
|10
|3
|Overall Finish
|1
|4
|5
|3
250 Class Totals
|250 Starts
|4
|250 Overall Wins
|1
|250 Overall Podiums
|2
|250 Moto Wins
|1
|250 Moto Podiums
|5
|250 Moto Starts
|8
450 Class by Year
|Year
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|First Moto Finish
|-
|1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|NA
|4
|4
|-
|-
|TBD
|Second Moto Finish
|-
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|NA
|1
|1
|-
|-
|TBD
|Overall Finish
|-
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|NA
|2
|3
|-
|-
|TBD
450 Class Totals
|450 Starts
|7
|450 Overall Wins
|3
|450 Overall Podiums
|7
|450 Moto Wins
|9
|450 Moto Podiums
|9
|450 Moto Starts
|14
Career Totals at Hangtown
|4 wins
|9 overall podiums
|11 starts
Eli TomacCortez, CO
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|3
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|June 4, 2022
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|September 11, 2021
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|May 18, 2019
|Kawasaki KX450
|1
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|May 19, 2018
|Kawasaki KX450F
|1
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|May 20, 2017
|Kawasaki KX450F
|3
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|May 21, 2016
|Kawasaki KX450F
|1
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|May 16, 2015
|Honda CRF450R
|3
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|May 18, 2013
|Honda CRF250R
|5
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|May 19, 2012
|Honda CRF250R
|4
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|May 21, 2011
|Honda CRF250R
|1
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|May 22, 2010
|Honda CRF250R