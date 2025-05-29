How Many Times Has Eli Tomac Won the Hangtown Motocross Classic?

In sports, some names have become synonymous with specific venues due to historic performances in front of erupting crowds. NASCAR legend Richard Petty and the Daytona International Speedway, cyclist Lance Armstrong in the Tour De France, the NBA’s Larry Bird at the Boston Garden, and MLB pioneer George Herman “Babe” Ruth at the Old Yankee Stadium, AKA “The House that Ruth Built,” to name a few.

Well, in motocross, Eli Tomac and the Hangtown Motocross Classic will forever be tied together. Not only did the Colorado native win his first ever AMA Pro Motocross Championship start at this event back in 2010—becoming the first and only rider in Pro Motocross history to accomplish such feat—but he also won the second 450 Class moto at the 2015 event in historic fashion. He beat second-place finisher Ryan Dungey (and everyone else) by over a minute and a half! It was an absolutely ridiculous race in which Tomac got into the lead in the first turn and was literally not seen again by his competitors until they met on the podium after the race.

Watch Tomac's debut in 2010, his legendary second moto at the 2015 Hangtown round below, and read an interview from him talking about that day earlier this year.