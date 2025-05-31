Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Live Now
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Valerio Lata
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule

Hangtown Motocross Classic Post-Race Press Conference

May 31, 2025, 8:40pm

The second round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), the 2024 250 Class Champion, took both moto wins for the second straight round to start the season as Jo Shimoda (Honda) finished 2-2 for second overall for the second consecutive week as Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) landed third overall with 3-3 moto finishes. Deegan continues to lead after a dominating start to the season with four straight moto wins.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) scored the overall with 3-1 finishes as Aaron Plessinger (KTM) finished 2-3 for second overall and Justin Cooper (Yamaha) finished 4-2 for third overall.

Hear from the podium finishers in both classes via the post-race press conference.

Motocross

Hangtown - 250

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 8 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown - 450

Live Now
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 3 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 1 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted