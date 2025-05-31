Hangtown Motocross Classic Post-Race Press Conference
May 31, 2025, 8:40pm
The second round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), the 2024 250 Class Champion, took both moto wins for the second straight round to start the season as Jo Shimoda (Honda) finished 2-2 for second overall for the second consecutive week as Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) landed third overall with 3-3 moto finishes. Deegan continues to lead after a dominating start to the season with four straight moto wins.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) scored the overall with 3-1 finishes as Aaron Plessinger (KTM) finished 2-3 for second overall and Justin Cooper (Yamaha) finished 4-2 for third overall.
Hear from the podium finishers in both classes via the post-race press conference.
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|8 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|2 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|5 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition