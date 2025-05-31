The second round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and dusted. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), the 2024 250 Class Champion, took both moto wins for the second straight round to start the season as Jo Shimoda (Honda) finished 2-2 for second overall for the second consecutive week as Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) landed third overall with 3-3 moto finishes. Deegan continues to lead after a dominating start to the season with four straight moto wins.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) scored the overall with 3-1 finishes as Aaron Plessinger (KTM) finished 2-3 for second overall and Justin Cooper (Yamaha) finished 4-2 for third overall.

Hear from the podium finishers in both classes via the post-race press conference.