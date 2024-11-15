Full moto coverage of a historic day! Eli Tomac makes his pro racing debut and WINS THE RACE. That's never happened before or since. Check out the opening round of the 2010 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, with Tomac besting Christophe Pourcel, Trey Canard and more.

Related: All Eli Tomac Career AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Wins to Date