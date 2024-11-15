Results Archive
Watch Tomac's History Pro Debut: Hangtown 2010

November 15, 2024, 9:00am

Full moto coverage of a historic day! Eli Tomac makes his pro racing debut and WINS THE RACE. That's never happened before or since. Check out the opening round of the 2010 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, with Tomac besting Christophe Pourcel, Trey Canard and more.

Related: All Eli Tomac Career AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Wins to Date

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250

May 22, 2010
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2 Christophe Pourcel Christophe Pourcel Marseilles, France France 1 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
3 Trey Canard Trey Canard Shawnee, OK United States 7 - 2 Honda CRF250R
4 Jake Weimer Jake Weimer Rupert, ID United States 4 - 8 Kawasaki KX250F
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 5 - 7 Honda CRF250R
Full Results

