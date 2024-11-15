Watch Tomac's History Pro Debut: Hangtown 2010
November 15, 2024, 9:00am
Full moto coverage of a historic day! Eli Tomac makes his pro racing debut and WINS THE RACE. That's never happened before or since. Check out the opening round of the 2010 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, with Tomac besting Christophe Pourcel, Trey Canard and more.
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christophe Pourcel
|Marseilles, France
|1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|7 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|4 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|5 - 7
|Honda CRF250R
