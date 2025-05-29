Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Full Schedule

Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show Today at 11 am PDT

May 29, 2025, 8:00am
Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show Today at 11 am PDT

Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show presented by GET, Maxxis, O’Neil Lending, 100%, Seat Concepts and DeCal Works will take place at 11 a.m. PST and we'll talk about the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season with Zach Osborne, Jason Thomas, and more as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show. 

