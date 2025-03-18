Well, what better way to get things started than talking about this race at Hangtown? Look, we all know you came out at your first ever national and won this thing at Hangtown just after turning pro. Then this race, too, you just crushed everybody. Twenty-two second lead in the first moto, minute and a half in the second moto. I guess, is this that you're good at every track, you love every track but was this domination was a little bit like because you love Hangtown?

I wouldn't say I love Hangtown. It's not like I just can't wait to get there, but for me, it's one of those tracks where I can separate myself if everything is going the right way. Like body feels good, bike's working good. I mean, that's what happened in 2015, like my bike set up, my body, everything was just right.

And that day, the track specifically was super gnarly. I remember going up one of those long roller up hills, as you go towards the back of the track or top of the track. And the ruts were just crazy deep, but I was going through those like it was no big deal! [Laughs] Yeah, it was, it was crazy. My bike was just floating around the track and I don't know, I was just crushing guys.

Does this one stand out for you? Cause again, you've had a lot of one-one days where you crushed everyone. But does this one in particular stand out for you?

Yeah. Moto two was just ridiculous, how much faster I could go than anyone [laughs]. I mean, I remember looking at the pit board and not really believing what I was seeing! Moto two I had like everything right. I think I holeshotted it, I was in first or second, and then, dude, it was just like I was riding a different track than everyone. I was jumping bumps. I don't know, I could just hit bumps. It was like I was just not riding a normal track. I was just floating around the thing, and it was fairly easy, as crazy as it sounds. And no arm pump, nothing. I could go as hard as I wanted, and that was it.

So, Dave Arnold, who you were working with back then, told me about this race. I don't know if you remember, you won the first moto and came in and said, “I think my forks could be better.” And Dave was like, “Dude, you just smashed everyone by 30 seconds!" And you were like, “No, I think my forks could be a little better.” And Dave was like, “Alright, well, let's try.” And then you beat everybody by a minute 22 in the second moto!

Well, I remember not being happy because I got some arm pump. Of course, I blame the bike [laughs]. You know, that's really what happened is I got arm pump, and it was kind of holding me back to at like 90 percent. And I wasn't able to unleash the beast.