The great outdoors is here, people! Round one of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway at Pala in Southern California is done and dusted, and with it, some questions were answered, but many more were not. There’s always so much great bench racing before the opening round of SX or MX; it’s fun to think of the possibilities, and everything seems wide open.

Until it’s not.

You see, although we have some more races we need to see before we get the information we need—I'm always a firm believer that we need until round three or four to really get things set because the two California tracks are so different—we do have some things that are answered for us.

Lucky for you, I’m here to give you some of the questions we had and then the answers we got from round one! Let’s get started, yeah?

Is Jett going to be okay after his ACL surgery?

Uhhh yeah man, Lawrence continued his incredible run of never losing a moto on a 450 at Pala by going 1-1 and looking, well, pretty incredible in the process. The kid led every lap of both motos, and what ACL surgery? We’ve seen this before in 2008 when James Stewart came out at the opener after ACL surgery and won every moto. Jett’s doing this with less time than Stew but with a better surgery (Google ACL mesh surgery. It’s a new way to repair ACLs, and breaking news: it works pretty well!). We’ll get to Eli Tomac, but when we were doing the Racer X preview videos, Weege had mentioned that we need to carve out, say, a 10 percent chance that Jett comes out, wins, and that he’s actually the same as always or better. Yup, that 10 percent chance is here, people. Lawrence was amazing.

And there’s also no doubt after talking to some Honda people that both Jett and Hunter are not 100 percent happy with the state of their 2025 Hondas right now. So, you’re telling me their bikes will get better, and Jett will get better as he gets stronger, and he just went 1-1? Could be a long summer for the 450MX class.