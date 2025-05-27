In moto two, Kitchen was running tenth in the second moto when he was suddenly seen sitting still right on the edge of the track while on his bike. He then began pushing his bike off the track and the broadcast picked up a shot that saw Kitchen’s chain had derailed, which ended his moto. Kitchen’s DNF came on the 12th lap of the 15-lap race, but he officially scored 38th in the moto.

Kitchen scored 10-38 for 16th overall, giving him on his 12 points from the first moto to show as Haiden Deegan scored a 1-1 day with 50 points. Will the Washington native be able to climb out of this hole and fight for the championship late into the season?

He said the following in a post-race Kawasaki release:

“It was a tough day for me. Qualifying went pretty well, but in Moto 1 I got buried off the start and finished 10th. In Moto 2, I didn’t get a great start again, but I worked my way up near the Top 10 before my chain came off and went into the engine cases, which ended my race early. Unfortunately, it was a DNF, but we’ll regroup and give it our best next weekend.”

Then, he posted a photo of him golfing on Instagram on Sunday, noting his tough race weekend, stating: "Got cooked yesterday." Note: the golf event was a Road 2 Recovery fundraiser for Jerry Robin.