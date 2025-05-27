Results Archive
Levi Kitchen: “I worked my way up near the top 10 before my chain came off and went into the engine cases”

May 27, 2025, 1:30pm
Even after coming off his injuries at the Daytona Supercross—which ended his 250SX East title fight just three rounds in—Levi Kitchen was expecting to be a title favorite this summer. Kitchen won three of the final five 250 rounds of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and said he was ready to battle for the title in his second season on his #47 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250.

Kitchen had high expectations for himself but had a tough result at the season opener. He was outside the top ten in most of the first moto but landed tenth in what was a rare sixth-through-tenth for the entire Pro Circuit squad. Garrett Marchbanks led the team in sixth, followed by Ty Masterpool, Seth Hammaker, Drew Adams, then Kitchen, respectively. Odd how that worked out!

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250 Moto 1

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 35:15.999 2:20.087 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 35:22.599 6.601 2:21.229 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 35:26.105 3.506 2:19.483 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 35:30.981 4.877 2:21.054 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 35:34.849 3.868 2:18.740 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
6 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 35:38.887 4.038 2:19.808 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
7 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 35:42.735 3.849 2:20.751 Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 35:49.615 6.880 2:20.408 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
9 Drew Adams Drew Adams 36:02.347 12.733 2:22.653 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
10 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 36:04.234 1.888 2:23.384 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

In moto two, Kitchen was running tenth in the second moto when he was suddenly seen sitting still right on the edge of the track while on his bike. He then began pushing his bike off the track and the broadcast picked up a shot that saw Kitchen’s chain had derailed, which ended his moto. Kitchen’s DNF came on the 12th lap of the 15-lap race, but he officially scored 38th in the moto.

Kitchen scored 10-38 for 16th overall, giving him on his 12 points from the first moto to show as Haiden Deegan scored a 1-1 day with 50 points. Will the Washington native be able to climb out of this hole and fight for the championship late into the season?

He said the following in a post-race Kawasaki release:

“It was a tough day for me. Qualifying went pretty well, but in Moto 1 I got buried off the start and finished 10th. In Moto 2, I didn’t get a great start again, but I worked my way up near the Top 10 before my chain came off and went into the engine cases, which ended my race early. Unfortunately, it was a DNF, but we’ll regroup and give it our best next weekend.”

Then, he posted a photo of him golfing on Instagram on Sunday, noting his tough race weekend, stating: "Got cooked yesterday." Note: the golf event was a Road 2 Recovery fundraiser for Jerry Robin.

Got cooked yesterday but was able to get out and clear my head and support a great cause. Thank you to everyone @road2recovery for putting on such a cool event and stoked to take home the win 🏌️‍♂️🤙

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 4 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 3 - 6 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 5 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 6 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
7 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 8 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
8 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 11 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 12 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 7 - 15 Kawasaki KX250
11 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 9 - 14 Kawasaki KX250
12 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 14 - 11 GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
13 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 17 - 9 GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
14 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 16 - 12 Yamaha YZ250F
15 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 15 - 16 Triumph TF 250-X
16 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 10 - 38 Kawasaki KX250
17 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 24 - 13 Yamaha YZ250F
18 Enzo Temmerman Enzo Temmerman Visalia, CA United States 18 - 17 Kawasaki KX250
19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 13 - 23 Triumph TF 250-X
20 Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 19 - 18 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

