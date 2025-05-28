There isn't much that can stop Haiden Deegan it seems, even a near get off early in moto one at Fox Raceway. Round one of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship showed that he not only is a dominating force on the track, but also one heck of an athlete with this BIG SAVE!

Film/Edit: Peacock and Jason Weigandt

