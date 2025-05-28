Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
Deegan's Wild Ride at Fox Raceway National

May 28, 2025, 11:45am

There isn't much that can stop Haiden Deegan it seems, even a near get off early in moto one at Fox Raceway. Round one of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship showed that he not only is a dominating force on the track, but also one heck of an athlete with this BIG SAVE!

Film/Edit: Peacock and Jason Weigandt

