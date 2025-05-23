Kitchen: “It’s hard for me not to want to go in there and win"

Kitchen comes straight off a lengthy and comprehensive testing and training program he and the Kawasaki organization pieced together to get him back to racing in time for this summer’s Pro Motocross Championship.

“I’ve been riding for probably six weeks,” explained Kitchen. “However, I’ve been riding more seriously for about a month. I feel really good. I’d say the last three weeks or so have been awesome. Finally, there is no soreness or pain or anything like that, so I feel good. I put all of my weight back on. I’ve been healthy as far as sickness and stuff like that goes. I’ve been really good with that. Fingers crossed that I don’t catch anything on the damn airplane. Other than that, it has been good.”

Last week and in a social media post which proclaimed, “The Chef’s still cooking…” Kawasaki announced that Levi Kitchen had signed a two-year contract extension. Did Kitchen look at this as a vote of confidence from Mitch Payton and the team?

Related: Levi Kitchen, Pro Circuit Kawasaki Agree to Two-Year Extension

“Yeah, for sure,” answered Kitchen. “We were a little unsure of what we were going to do. We had been talking about what I was going to do in the future, and unfortunately I went down at Daytona and that changed some stuff a little bit. Like I had hopes of maybe going to a 450 in the next couple of years. Now that I honestly sit back and look at it, I’m happy with the way things are going and a couple more years on a 250 is perfectly fine with me. I feel like I’m at the level where I can win in this class, which is good. I mean that’s a good feeling. It’s a dream of mine to be in the premier class, but it takes a lot of work to get there, and I definitely don’t want to go to that class unless I’m going to be pushing for good results. I’m fine with the way it is. I’ve always been kind of a late bloomer in my career. I’m 24 years old now. Even if I have to wait a couple of years to go up to a big bike, then it is what it is and that’s fine. I mean the 250 class is super competitive. It’s fun. I think there is so much variety of the way people ride in the class. You know you’ve got the younger kids that are really good and hungry. I guess I’m getting towards being a veteran of the 250 class now. It’s fun.”

Kitchen is confident heading into the Pala opener. Having won three of the last five Pro Motocross rounds in 2025 – Millville, Unadilla, and Budds Creek – he knows he is in possession of everything needed to make a run at the 2025 250cc title.

“Yeah, for sure I want to try and win it,” declared Kitchen. “If I kind of look back, there were a coupe of things that, unfortunately, I didn’t really know coming into 2025. I didn’t know what bike setup and things like that were. Obviously, Haiden Deegan rode really good early on in the season and I let a lot of points slip away. The goal for me is to always just do better than the day before. In that case, I just want to do better than I did last year. You know my goal this year is just to do my best to get good starts and try my best not to finish off the podium. If I can do that, I feel like I have a good chance at winning a championship. If I get a podium every round and I still lose the championship, well whoever beat me did a damn good job, do you know what I mean? So that’s my goal.”