Levi Kitchen has a new deal in place. The Washougal, Washington, native and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team have agreed to a two-year extension, which will see Kitchen on a Kawasaki KX250 for 2026 and 2027. The deal was announced on Instagram with a very brief caption:

“The Chef's still cooking... 👨‍🍳

@_levikitchen re-signs with #PCRaceTeam for 2 more years. Time to turn up the heat! 🔥🏁”

Following an injury at the Daytona Supercross (broken collarbone and fractures in upper back), Kitchen started riding April 7 in preparation for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season kickoff next weekend in California.

After turning pro with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in 2021 and racing with them through the 2023 season, Kitchen joined Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit squad for the 2024 season. He finished second in the 2024 250SX West Division Championship to RJ Hampshire in a winner-takes-all battle that came down to the season finale. He then won three of the final five rounds of the Pro Motocross season to finish third in the standings behind Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle.

Kitchen won the second round of the 250SX East Division—the Detroit SX—earlier this year before his crash at the following round ended his title hopes.

While the full details of the entire team have yet to be announced, it sounds like there are several riders are in their first year of two-year deals.