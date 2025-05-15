Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Full Schedule

Levi Kitchen, Pro Circuit Kawasaki Agree to Two-Year Extension

May 15, 2025, 4:10pm
Levi Kitchen, Pro Circuit Kawasaki Agree to Two-Year Extension

Levi Kitchen has a new deal in place. The Washougal, Washington, native and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team have agreed to a two-year extension, which will see Kitchen on a Kawasaki KX250 for 2026 and 2027. The deal was announced on Instagram with a very brief caption:

“The Chef's still cooking... 👨‍🍳
@_levikitchen re-signs with #PCRaceTeam for 2 more years. Time to turn up the heat! 🔥🏁”

Following an injury at the Daytona Supercross (broken collarbone and fractures in upper back), Kitchen started riding April 7 in preparation for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship season kickoff next weekend in California.

After turning pro with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in 2021 and racing with them through the 2023 season, Kitchen joined Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit squad for the 2024 season. He finished second in the 2024 250SX West Division Championship to RJ Hampshire in a winner-takes-all battle that came down to the season finale. He then won three of the final five rounds of the Pro Motocross season to finish third in the standings behind Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle.

Kitchen won the second round of the 250SX East Division—the Detroit SX—earlier this year before his crash at the following round ended his title hopes.

While the full details of the entire team have yet to be announced, it sounds like there are several riders are in their first year of two-year deals.

Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now