The World Champ

Sure, the idea of watching Jorge Prado compete in supercross was fun, but whoops and rhythm lanes aren’t his specialty—motocross is! After winning the last two FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP titles, Prado vacated his MXGP throne to see how he might fare in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and we’re about to get our first glimpse of how that might look. He’s been hurt—he dislocated his shoulder at A2 and had surgery—so he probably hasn’t had nearly as much time to prepare as he’d like, but still, getting to see one of the best GP riders in the world compete in Pro Motocross is going to be awesome! -Aaron Hansel

The Reigning Champ

Chase Sexton may have narrowly missed out on earning the #1 plate in supercross, but at least he gets to strap one onto his Red Bull KTM this weekend for AMA Pro Motocross. Sexton is no doubt eager to erase the sting of his recent championship loss by cranking out wins at the Nationals. It’ll also mark the first time we’ve ever gotten to see the MXGP champ [Prado] come compete in America, for an entire season, against the reigning AMA Pro Motocross Champ! Will Sexton come out of the gate swinging? -Hansel

The Perfect Champ

It wouldn’t be fair to call the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship a critical season for Jett Lawrence. He’s young, supremely talented, and is going to be highly desirable by any employer for many years to come. That said, he has missed two seasons of racing in a row now. He bowed out of motocross early last year with a thumb injury and was forced to call it a season in supercross after tearing his ACL on February 1 in Glendale. Lawrence likely wants to make it all the way through this one, and you know the man who recorded a perfect season in 2023 is gunning for nothing short of a championship. Where will he find the balance? -Hansel

The Four-Time Champ

Eli Tomac missed most of supercross with a broken fibula, a major bone located in the lower leg. He’s been back on the bike for over a month now though as he prepares to return to racing at Fox Raceway. It’s Tomac, so we know he’s going to be good. We’ve seen him return from injury before and be great almost right away. On the flipside, he won’t be the only shark in the water on Saturday. Where will Tomac slot in when gates start dropping on Pro Motocross? -Hansel