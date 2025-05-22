Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Full Schedule

Who is Returning for Pro Motocross? Fox Raceway Preview & Injury Updates

May 22, 2025, 4:30pm

Former Women's National Motocross Champion Sarah Whitmore provides the storylines for the opening round of the 11-round 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. There is a lot of hype for this opener, with the return of several top 450 Class riders, including Eli Tomac, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, and Jorge Prado. Throw in 2024 450 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and more. Plus, the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship kicks off their six-race season as well with their opening round gate drops on Friday. Then, the weekly Injury Report, from Leatt.

Edit: Tom Journet

Relate: Fox Raceway National Injury Report

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     WMX Round
    Saturday, May 24
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 24 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 24 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 24 - 3:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 24 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
