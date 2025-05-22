Former Women's National Motocross Champion Sarah Whitmore provides the storylines for the opening round of the 11-round 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. There is a lot of hype for this opener, with the return of several top 450 Class riders, including Eli Tomac, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, and Jorge Prado. Throw in 2024 450 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, and more. Plus, the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship kicks off their six-race season as well with their opening round gate drops on Friday. Then, the weekly Injury Report, from Leatt.

