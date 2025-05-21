Tom Vialle Forced to Move to 450SX Class for 2026—What Does KTM Do?

For his part, Vialle hasn’t ducked any of this and has consistently said he is looking forward to racing a 450. He has been training on one for a few weeks leading into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, although he will be racing a 250 this summer.

So, the big question is now, what does KTM do? Do they let Vialle walk and leave for another team? Do they give him a 450SX contract alongside of Aaron Plessinger? At the moment, Plessinger is the only 450cc rider signed on the roster for ‘26, as Chase Sexton is heavily involved in contract negotiations at the moment. How much does the KTM financial situation come into play here? The race team has consistently said the financial issues back in Europe are not impacting its race teams here and they’re actively trying to make deals with riders for 2026, and yes that includes Vialle. Read the latest update on KTM’s funding deadline.

The French rider has been with KTM since the 2019 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship season (and he won two MX2 titles with them as well) and said he would love to stay with KTM moving forward. Several different factors are coming into play here, but one thing is certain: we will not see Tom Vialle race the 250SX class in supercross in 2026.

For now, Vialle is ramping up for the Pro Motocross 250 Class title, which kicks off on Saturday in California, then the SuperMotocross World Championship 250SMX title in the three playoff rounds that follow.

