Over the weekend Bloomberg reported that Bajaj Auto Ltd., the European unit of the India-based company, and co-owner of KTM AG, has secured a one-year loan of $632 million to keep company going. According to the insolvency plan that the Austrian-based motorcycle manufacturer agreed to, KTM has until this Friday (May 23) to deposit approximately $600 million with its insolvency administrator. This loan should make sure KTM is able to meet that financial commitment.

Read more via Bloomberg (although the link my require a subscription).

