The Triumph Factory Racing team has announced its roster for this weekend's AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener in California. The team will have Jordon Smith, Austin Forkner, Stilez Robertson (returning from wrist injury), and Mikkel Harrup (European Triumph rider signed for this summer) racing this weekend, with Jalek Swoll (Achilles tendon injury) completing the five-rider roster upon his return in about a month. Swoll is currently aiming to debut at either the High Point or Southwick National. Check out the full release from the team, as well as a video with audio clips from the riders, plus a behind-the-scenes video (via drone!) of the facility in Georgia.

TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING STORMS INTO 2025 PRO MOTOCROSS

Triumph Factory Racing is set to take on the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a reinforced and competitive rider line-up, as the new season launches this weekend in Southern California. Jordon Smith and Austin Forkner return to action, aiming to build on the positives from their AMA Supercross campaigns. They’re joined by Stilez Robertson, who makes his return to racing after recovering from injury. Adding international strength to the roster is Danish talent Mikkel Haarup, bringing experience from the FIM MX2 World Championship and a clear focus on podium finishes.

Fox Raceway, in Southern California, will act as the backdrop for 2025's Pro Motocross opener. It was at that venue last year where Triumph's TF 250-X finished in the top five of the 250 Class for the first time. The squad's four active athletes will strive for similar success when action starts at 1:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, May 24. Jalek Swoll will miss the start of the outdoor season as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles.

Smith, who scored one moto podium en route to ninth in the 250MX championship last year, has never appeared on the overall podium in Pro Motocross and so capturing a maiden trophy remains high on his list of priorities as round one looms. The Triumph racer will push for regular appearances in the top five and aims to replicate his AMA Supercross successes this season.

Although Forkner has not raced in Pro Motocross since 2023, he has proven to be a force in the championship; the 26-year-old has finished in the top 10 in 71% of his 250MX starts and is a former winner in the class. The momentum and knowledge gained in supercross will prove to be valuable as he charges towards the 250MX podium once again.

Like Forkner, Robertson returns to Pro Motocross after missing the previous term. It was just six starts ago that the 23-year-old captured his maiden 250MX podium and so he'll call upon that experience as he reacclimatizes to the grueling conditions that riders face as the championship storms across the United States.

Haarup, a newcomer to the United States and Pro Motocross, must adapt to new circuits and conditions, but his résumé in the FIM Motocross World Championship speaks for itself. Seven MX2 podiums, including Triumph's first in off-road, mean that he is no stranger to chasing trophies and championships. Haarup swaps his traditional number for '107' as he strives for more success aboard the American-spec TF 250-X.

Starting in Southern California, 2025 Pro Motocross will begin with three rounds on the West Coast before heading to the East Coast. The 11 rounds and 22 races will crown a champion and finalise seeding for the SMX World Championship playoffs.