Here’s the answer we really want: a complete lack of answers. Total guesses. Blind faith. There’s absolutely no way to know what will happen when the gate drops for the 2025 edition of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday. That’s fun! Simply, there are too many great riders are coming back from injury. We don’t even know how they would stack up against each other if they’re healthy and ready. But this year we don’t even know how ready anyone really is! We don’t know. Nobody knows.

There’s one constant, and that’s defending 450 National Motocross Champion Chase Sexton entering the campaign. He’s healthy. That’s it. So much else is defined by question marks.

This is the payoff of a Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign that grew decimated with injuries just as it was showing how fun it could have been. The Glendale, Arizona round of the season showed tons of riders battling up front, and yet seven days later three would-be contenders, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence, were done. The racing calendar giveth as much as it taketh, though, and all three will be back for Saturday’s outdoor opener. That includes Jorge Prado, also. Sexton with the big number one against Eli, Hunter, Jett and Jorge? That’s insane. And it’s also not all. Justin Cooper and Aaron Plessinger are also still there, and at full strength. Cooper Webb confirmed in an interview last week that he’s in for outdoors. Jason Anderson is on the return list, too.

How do you make sense of all of this? You guess. That’s what you do. By the way this is not a full-field rundown. It’s just a bench racers buffet. Enjoy.

A few weeks ago, Chase mentioned in a press conference that he’s always dealing with someone new and fresh. No doubt, Sexton is thinking about his own Supercross Championship Hangover (a real phrase now, complete with capital letters in this story) from 2023, just as Jett Lawrence was entering the 450 class all full of kid energy. Sexton battled Eli Tomac tooth and nail for a full calendar year, and just as Eli exited with injury, Jett arrived with force. Same thing happened again last fall when the SMX World Championship Playoffs kicked off and Jett was coming off injury just after Chase wrapped the Pro Motocross title.

That’s the case this summer x4. Sexton, after just missing a second supercross title and surely pouring his heart into that, will face a hungry group. Sexton is a lot of things, and maybe durable should be the first one cited. It’s a blessing in the big picture but a curse in the smaller one. There’s a chance Chase is just getting his outdoor legs back under him while others are pounding nothing but motos. They might catch the champion off guard. Or there’s chance he’s healthy and they’re not ready, yet. Again, these are just guesses.