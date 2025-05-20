Here’s the answer we really want: a complete lack of answers. Total guesses. Blind faith. There’s absolutely no way to know what will happen when the gate drops for the 2025 edition of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday. That’s fun! Simply, there are too many great riders are coming back from injury. We don’t even know how they would stack up against each other if they’re healthy and ready. But this year we don’t even know how ready anyone really is! We don’t know. Nobody knows.
There’s one constant, and that’s defending 450 National Motocross Champion Chase Sexton entering the campaign. He’s healthy. That’s it. So much else is defined by question marks.
This is the payoff of a Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign that grew decimated with injuries just as it was showing how fun it could have been. The Glendale, Arizona round of the season showed tons of riders battling up front, and yet seven days later three would-be contenders, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence, were done. The racing calendar giveth as much as it taketh, though, and all three will be back for Saturday’s outdoor opener. That includes Jorge Prado, also. Sexton with the big number one against Eli, Hunter, Jett and Jorge? That’s insane. And it’s also not all. Justin Cooper and Aaron Plessinger are also still there, and at full strength. Cooper Webb confirmed in an interview last week that he’s in for outdoors. Jason Anderson is on the return list, too.
How do you make sense of all of this? You guess. That’s what you do. By the way this is not a full-field rundown. It’s just a bench racers buffet. Enjoy.
1. Chase Sexton
A few weeks ago, Chase mentioned in a press conference that he’s always dealing with someone new and fresh. No doubt, Sexton is thinking about his own Supercross Championship Hangover (a real phrase now, complete with capital letters in this story) from 2023, just as Jett Lawrence was entering the 450 class all full of kid energy. Sexton battled Eli Tomac tooth and nail for a full calendar year, and just as Eli exited with injury, Jett arrived with force. Same thing happened again last fall when the SMX World Championship Playoffs kicked off and Jett was coming off injury just after Chase wrapped the Pro Motocross title.
That’s the case this summer x4. Sexton, after just missing a second supercross title and surely pouring his heart into that, will face a hungry group. Sexton is a lot of things, and maybe durable should be the first one cited. It’s a blessing in the big picture but a curse in the smaller one. There’s a chance Chase is just getting his outdoor legs back under him while others are pounding nothing but motos. They might catch the champion off guard. Or there’s chance he’s healthy and they’re not ready, yet. Again, these are just guesses.
2. Eli Tomac
Here’s the opposite of the Sexton situation. Four-time 450 National Motocross Champion Eli Tomac is not only back outdoors, he’s ready, because his leg injury knocked him out of supercross but did allow him to get back on a bike with time to get ready for motocross. Eli spoke with Swap Moto Live’s Donn Meada last week and said he has far more motocross prep than he’s ever had before. Normally most of April and May are spent thinking about supercross. Eli’s leg hurt more than he expected when he started riding again, but that merely served to shelve any ideas of a supercross return and instead hammer outdoors, full focus. Scary thought for everyone else.
On the flip side, Eli has actually only raced two Pro Motocross rounds since his 2022 title. A lot of time has passed since he was a race winner outdoors. Is he still right where he used to be? We’ll see. These are just guesses.
3. Jett Lawrence
Whoa. Remember Jett Lawrence? He had become polarizing to fans due to, in the opinion of some, too much winning, too much attention, too much praise, too much Jett in general. That might have changed. Two whole championships he’s had to miss, Pro Motocross last year with a thumb injury and supercross this year with an ACL. In between he snuck in the SMX World Championship and a Motocross of Nations Victory for Team Australia. But even those quick hits aren’t the full-scale weekly takeover that seemed imminent.
Where does it go from here? The directions are easy to map out. Down one road, Jett has so much talent skill and ability, especially outdoors, that a year of injuries won’t change anything. He still has only lost one 450 overall in his entire career, when he wadded it at Hangtown last year. He still won Thunder Valley, High Point and Southwick while still recovering. As for 2025, detractors will say this supercross season was a sign that he’d lost his way with the attention, money, cars or success, but the raw data says that right before that ACL injury, there was a good chance he was going to win Glendale and be right in striking distance of the points lead, even with a terrible opening round.
The more likely reason that Jett could be off from his usual standards this summer? The short turnaround from ACL repair. Jett proved with the thumb last year he can get back quickly. Is he ready enough to win immediately? We’ll see. These are just guesses.
4. Hunter Lawrence
Hunter doesn’t jump off the page the way multi-time 450 champs like Sexton, Tomac and Jett do, but don’t sleep on his performance as a 450-rookie last year. He gave Sexton a good push most of the way. Plus, Hunter is known as more of a slow builder instead of a quick flash-and-fizzle kind of guy, so his likelihood of an improvement in year two is very high. He was also injured in supercross but did get back on a bike earlier than most of the other injured guys. Don’t be surprised if he’s way better than expected, even if he should be expected to be really, really good.
5. Jorge Prado
Stacking unknowns on unknowns here. Coming off of shoulder surgery, Prado will have just five weeks of riding under his belt before round one. He’s on a new bike and team and he’s never raced these American tracks in this American format, which offers very little practice time on the track.
Those are the negatives, but in our Monster Energy Racer X motocross preview videos, our own Jason Thomas makes a very simple argument on the positive side: Jorge has never not been a contender for basically his whole life. From two MX2 titles through his five seasons in MXGP, which ended with titles the last two years, Prado is always at the front. Plus, even his tiny bit of supercross racing this year showed that his start prowess, which is his greatest asset, can translate over. Supercross starts are way different than motocross and he was still pulling them like it was old hat. Outdoors should be just the same. Put a guy with Jorge’s talent up front in most motos, and how could he not do well?
6. Cooper Webb
Odd that the guy who just experienced the most recent success of anyone is also perhaps the biggest question mark, but that’s just reality for Cooper Webb, who A) should have that supercross hangover after a taxing indoor campaign B) has for some reason never translated his 450 supercross success to 450 to motocross even though he was a bad dude outdoors on a 250 and C) six months ago he re-injured the same thumb that kept him out of motocross last year. There are reasons to be skeptical here. Webb said last week he’s in for outdoors and if he lines up, you just never know how things will unfold. Supercross just proved again that sports can be weird and even a super-deep field can quickly scatter in all directions. Could everything break the right way and suddenly Cooper Webb is a 450 Motocross title threat? Who knows? These are just guesses.
7. Aaron Plessinger/Justin Cooper
Let’s list them together because the story is the same. Both got better in the back half of supercross and both are as good, if not better, outdoors than in supercross. AP was very good outdoors last year with tons of podiums, he should be just as good this time, and JCoop showed big improvement this year in supercross, his second season on a 450. Especially if JCoop can get his old starts back, he will surprise people. But at this point should either of these guys doing well surprise anyone?