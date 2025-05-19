Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Exhaust Podcast: What's Happening at KTM? (And Harley-Davidson)

May 19, 2025, 1:35pm

Is KTM okay or not? A year of scary news about financials for the massive Austrian maker of KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas motorcycles continues, with rumors of a make it or break it payment looming this week. It appears KTM's business partner Bajaj might have gotten the loan needed to restart the KTM assembly lines and keep the company going. 

Jason Weigandt gives the latest on that, then chats with Frank White of long-time American dirt bike manufacturer ATK. Yes, the ATK brand is still around, now as a parts supplier, and it has partnered with Harley-Davidson on projects before. 

Frank White doesn't like what he sees over at H-D these days, with the company reporting a loss of over $200 million in the final quarter of 2024. White and others would like to see the CEO of Harley ousted, and a revamp of the type of products the company produces. 

Frank White
Frank White

While a recent vote will keep the current CEO in place for at least this year, these are still times of stress at two of the biggest motorcycle companies in the world.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Insta360 Cameras and OnTrack School.

