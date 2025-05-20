Well, in case you haven’t heard the news, Cooper Webb won his third 450SX title in Salt Lake City, Utah, last week with a conservative fourth-place finish in the main event. It’s quite a remarkable feat, really, that Webb has mastered the indoor game so well. When he left the 250SX class for factory Yamaha, his first two years didn’t indicate much indoor success, with just a couple of podiums.

But the still-new backwards motor Yamaha YZ450F wasn’t the ideal bike based on Stewart and others' rides, so there was hope when Webb moved to Red Bull KTM for the 2019 season that he would be better. And yeah, he was… he won the title!

And then won again in 2021! Webb had proved to be a quick learner on the orange bike, and after a rough 2023 season on KTM, Webb jumped back to the Yamaha, but this time the bike was under the purview of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, his old team, and not factory Yamaha. Webb raced the 2023 SMX races on the Yamaha after parting with KTM mid-season. He didn’t do much as he wasn’t in perfect shape, but then last year, he showed good form in winning four races before winning the title this season.

With this 2025 title, Webb also joined six other riders in SX history with three titles indoors, which broke him away from such icons as James Stewart and Chad Reed. We knew that, but how does this Cooper Webb compare to the “old” Cooper Webb when he won his titles on KTM?

Let’s dive into it.

Related: Records Broken by Cooper Webb

First, the points standings for his three titles:

