So, the practice tracks are buzzing all over the country as everyone transitions over. The Stopwatch Nationals, now the four-day-long Moto Fest, are going on all weekend at Glen Helen Raceway, and you can watch them streaming on Motocross Action’s YouTube page (Colt Nichols topped the first motos on Thursday, and there's another pro race on Saturday). Jason Weigandt went down to ClubMX and spotted Jorge Prado, the multi-time FIM World Champion, pounding out laps, along with Alexander Fedortsov, the SMX Next Champion who was just added to the Club MX pro squad for the summer, and those other new ClubMX neighbors, the Reed Family. The Lawrence brothers have been getting back up to speed down in Florida, and the GOAT Farm is probably buzzing with the blue Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew right now.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows, hosted by Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas, will run all week here on Racer X Online. There will also be a press conference next Friday afternoon at the Pala Casino, followed by a press day ride. That will be our first chance to catch a glimpse of everyone outdoors together. It should be an excellent summer.... Just when I was finishing up, Vital MX’s Michael Lindsay sent me this press release on the Jerry Robin Benefit Auction that he’s helped pull together with Road 2 Recovery and MX Locker. Jerry is, of course, one of the popular privateers on the circuit, but he suffered a life-changing back injury at the East Rutherford Supercross. Michael Lindsay immediately jumped in to help his longtime friend, as have many others in the industry. Now everyone has a chance to help out Jerry Robin right here:

Road 2 Recovery and MX Locker Launch First Round of Jerry Robin Benefit Auction.

Road 2 Recovery and MX Locker are proud to announce the launch of the first wave of auction items to support Jerry Robin’s recovery. The benefit auction kicks off today and runs through May 26, featuring over 80 exclusive items up for bid — including signed jerseys, helmets, gear sets, plastics, and VIP experiences from the biggest names in motocross.

Each auction begins at just $1, with staggered closing times on Monday, May 26, giving fans multiple chances to win rare memorabilia and support a fellow rider.

This is the first of two auction waves. The second round — featuring nearly 100 additional items — will go live on June 1and remain open for seven days.

Browse and bid now

Featured Items from Round One:

Ryan Villopoto – Signed 2007 Motocross of Nations Jersey

– Signed 2007 Motocross of Nations Jersey James Stewart – Signed 2014 Anaheim 2 Jersey

– Signed 2014 Anaheim 2 Jersey Haiden Deegan – Signed Alpinestars Helmet & Thor Gear Set

– Signed Alpinestars Helmet & Thor Gear Set Ryan Dungey – Signed FOX Jersey from 2022 Comeback Season

– Signed FOX Jersey from 2022 Comeback Season Dustin Poirier – Signed UFC Gloves & Bottle of Poirier’s Hot Sauce

– Signed UFC Gloves & Bottle of Poirier’s Hot Sauce Lance Smail – Front number plate from 1997 Daytona Supercross (historic first four-stroke to qualify for a Supercross main event)

All proceeds from the auction will go directly toward Jerry Robin’s medical bills and recovery efforts. Join the community in giving back and scoring one-of-a-kind collectibles from the legends of the sport.