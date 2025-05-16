The following press release is from FXR Racing:

Malcolm Stewart Partners with FXR Racing and Launches 27 Parallel Fishing Apparel Brand Backed by FXR Pro Fish

Oak Bluff, Manitoba — FXR Racing is thrilled to announce that Malcolm Stewart, 2016 250cc Supercross Champion and 450cc race winner, one of the most dynamic and respected riders in professional motocross and supercross, is officially joining the FXR Racing family for the 2025 season. Stewart will represent FXR’s cutting-edge dirt bike gear throughout the remainder of his racing career, bringing his signature style and grit to the track in full FXR performance apparel.

In a move that blends his passion for racing and the outdoors, Stewart is also launching his own fishing apparel brand, 27 Parallel, in collaboration with FXR Pro Fish—FXR’s performance fishing division. The brand will deliver premium gear designed for serious anglers who want comfort, protection, and a touch of Stewart’s unmistakable personality.

“FXR has been pushing boundaries in motocross gear, and I’m hyped to be part of the team,” said Stewart. “But this is bigger than racing. With 27 Parallel, I’m sharing another part of who I am—fishing has always been my escape, and now I get to create gear for people who love it as much as I do. Partnering with FXR Pro Fish made that dream a reality.”